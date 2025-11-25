UCLA Report Shows How Freeway Construction Last Century Was Used to Destroy and Divide Communities of Color.

It started as a rhetorical question meant to mock people who believe our country made a mistake on many levels by overbuilding its freeway network and morphed into the basis of current USDOT policy that seeks to defund any transportation program or project that doesn't prioritize automobile and oil dependence: "How can a highway be racist?"

A new report by UCLA’s Institute of Transportation Studies answers that question conclusively by examining the legacy of California’s freeway construction and illustrates that the state’s highway network—much of it built in the 1960s—inflicted deep and measurable harm on low-income residents and communities of color.

Using a mix of quantitative data analysis and detailed qualitative research, the study traces how major freeway projects reshaped neighborhoods in Pasadena, Pacoima (in Los Angeles), Sacramento, and San José, documenting patterns of displacement, environmental burden, and long-term community disruption. The four case studies, spanning both inner-city districts and suburban edges of growing cities, underscore how these impacts were neither isolated nor accidental, but systemic across California’s urban landscape.

The Foothill Freeway, State Route 210, forever altered Pasadena.

Demolition and displacement were the most visible and immediate effects of the freeways, but toxic pollution, noise, economic decline, and stigmatization remained long after. In suburban areas, white, affluent interests often succeeded in pushing freeways to more powerless neighborhoods. Massive roadway construction complemented other destructive governmental actions such as urban renewal and redlining. Freeways and suburbanization were key components in the creation of a spatial mismatch between jobs and housing for people of color, with few transportation options to overcome it. Understanding the history of racism in freeway development can inform restorative justice in these areas. - abstract from The Implications of Freeway Siting in California

Pacoima after State Route 118.

UCLA didn’t just prepare a report, but used this research to compile a series of journal articles, policy briefs and reports, all collated at one website here. The policy briefs and story maps expand on the work done in the main report, discussing how freeways impacted smaller cities such as Fresno, Colton, or Stockton.

Whether discussing the ways the California Crosstown Freeway (State Route 4) sliced Chinatown, Japantown, and Little Manila in Stockton or how the Simi Freeway (State Route 118) demolished over 1,200 homes in Pacoima; the stories are all similar but different...but sadly these types of projects haven't been left in the 20th century.

But knowing the extent of this damaging legacy doesn't mean it's easy to make changes. Historians, sociologists, and advocates have known how highways damage and destroy communities, yet roads continue to be widened or built through communities and housing is seized and destroyed through eminent domain. And this doesn't just happen in middle America or red states, it happens here, in California.

At Streetsblog Los Angeles, Joe Linton has extensively documented Los Angeles Metro, Los Angeles Department of Transportation, and Caltrans' desire to widen freeways and increase road expansion at all costs. One particular widening was slated to take hundreds of housing from the mostly-Latino neighborhoods. While Metro eventually found a way to construct the highway widening without taking homes, it was only after a herculean campaign by local advocates that took place over years.