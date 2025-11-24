- Legislation Hopes to Make Streets Safer from Speeders with "Intelligent Speed Assist" (SacBee)
- Burbank Approves Complete Streets Plan (Burbank Leader)
- 74 Year Highway Ban for Trucks Ends for Bay Area Highway (SF Chron)
- Why Do Cars Keep Crashing Into One Part of Golden Gate Bridge (SF Chron)
- BART Under Fire for Disability Access with New Gates (Berkeleyside)
- Antioch AMTRAK Station Will Be Decommissioned (East Bay Times)
- USDOT Hands Out Biden-Era Bus Grants to Transit Agencies (The Hill)
- DOT Prefers Hybrids Over E-Buses, Reversing Old Policy (Eno Center for Transportation)
- Feds Using Female-Shaped Crash Test Dummies (Jalopnik)
- Auto Shows Still Popular in Los Angeles (Daily News)
Headlines
Monday's Headlines
It's going to be a short week, but we have some exciting content before the break.
The Week in Short Videos
Day of Remembrance, Robot Encounters, and Trump Loves Climate Change.
Metro November 2025 Board Committee Round-Up: Gondola, Valley Light Rail, Open Streets, and More
More open streets funding (maybe), East San Fernando Valley rail, battery-electric buses, and second time around gondola approval.
Commentary: Muni’s Near-Disaster is About More than a Sleeping Train Operator
The incident demands a thorough review of management, because the train operator wasn't the only one asleep on the job.
Friday’s Headlines
Transit agencies working with Waymo?
Thursday’s Headlines
Posted from the Oakland airport. I don't have any more travel until the end of the year so we'll be on a "normal schedule" until 2026.
Talking Headways Podcast: Emotional Consumption in China
High-speed rail has completely transformed the country. Think about that sentence: "High-speed rail has completely transformed the country." When was the last time something positive like that happened here?