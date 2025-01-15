Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

CA abandons clean truck rules; Danville city council is out to get some bike advocates who are doing too good a job; Congestion pricing works; More

8:05 AM PST on January 15, 2025

Image: U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, via Wikimedia Commons

  • CA abandons clean truck rules, which were never going to be approved by Trump (CalMatters, KPBS)
  • Danville city councilmembers are trying to oust some effective bike advocates from commission (Mercury News)
  • One of Sacramento's most dangerous roads moves a step closer to pedestrian safety (Sacramento Bee)
  • Cities try to rein in e-bikes (but cars?) (Bloomberg)
  • NYC's congestion pricing is working as intended (Bloomberg)
  • Richmond awarded $9.5 million federal grant for pedestrian, bike infrastructure (Mass Transit)
  • L.A. Mayor issues order to expedite rebuilding (LA Times)
  • Newsom budget lays out cap-and-trade, climate spending (RTO Insider)
  • Artificial Intelligence uses a LOT of power - gas right now, but then there's nuclear (Argus Media)

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

