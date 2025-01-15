Wednesday’s Headlines

- CA abandons clean truck rules, which were never going to be approved by Trump (CalMatters, KPBS)
- Danville city councilmembers are trying to oust some effective bike advocates from commission (Mercury News)
- One of Sacramento's most dangerous roads moves a step closer to pedestrian safety (Sacramento Bee)
- Cities try to rein in e-bikes (but cars?) (Bloomberg)
- NYC's congestion pricing is working as intended (Bloomberg)
- Richmond awarded $9.5 million federal grant for pedestrian, bike infrastructure (Mass Transit)
- L.A. Mayor issues order to expedite rebuilding (LA Times)
- Newsom budget lays out cap-and-trade, climate spending (RTO Insider)
- Artificial Intelligence uses a LOT of power - gas right now, but then there's nuclear (Argus Media)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF