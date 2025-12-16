Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Maybe one day we'll take safety seriously.

9:56 AM PST on December 16, 2025

Bonzing skateboards set up a ramp for play at Lake Merritt in Oakland. Also, the parking meter did double duty as a hat/phone holder. Photo: Melanie Curry/Streetsblog

  • Long Beach Planning Speed Camera Program (NBC4)
  • San Diego: Great for Cars, Deadly for Kids (Planetizen)
  • Oakland to Charge on Sundays for Previously 'Free' Car Storage (EastBayTimes)
  • Transit Leaders Weigh El Camino Real Upgrades (SMDailyJournal)
  • SaMo Rejected Olympic Volleyball, Plans Major Events (Next)
  • OC Cities Look To Patch Budgets By Increasing Parking Revenue (Voice of OC)
  • Caltrans Blocking Tenants From Buying 710 Freeway Homes (Pasadena Now)
  • Fear of ICE Changing Culture of Farm Towns (Fresno Bee)
  • Dems. Reintroduced Leg. to Boost Funding for Transit, Including Operations (Trains)
  • US Cities Are Not Friendly Places for Seniors to Walk (The Conversation)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Metrolink

State Grant Will Pay for Better Diesel Trains, Not Zero-Emission Trains, for Metrolink

I made a mistake covering the CTC grants last week that impacts a story Streetsblog has been covering. Let's set the record straight.

December 15, 2025
Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

CA gets first win in fight over CAHSR funding. More wins needed.

December 15, 2025
Streetsblog USAHighway Boondoggles

Find Out Exactly How Much Downtown Highways Cost Your City

"How much does it actually cost to be car dependent?" This Dallas-based analyst set out to answer that question for cities across the U.S.

December 14, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesIssues

Eyes on the Street: Traffic Calming Rain Gardens Nearly Completed in Glendale

Sweet new sidewalk rain gardens are components of Glendale's 1.5-mile-long La Crescenta Avenue Rehabilitation Project. Also coming soon: bike lanes, decorative crosswalks, and more.

December 12, 2025
Vision Zero

CalMatters Ponders State Inaction During Ongoing Traffic Safety Crisis

Yes, it's still a crisis even if the government doesn't do much about it.

December 12, 2025
Video

The Week in Short Video

Have you watched 'em all? Bikes on buses, massive freeway harms, not-quite-a-peace-prize, and a year-end appeal

December 12, 2025
See all posts