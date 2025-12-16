- Long Beach Planning Speed Camera Program (NBC4)
- San Diego: Great for Cars, Deadly for Kids (Planetizen)
- Oakland to Charge on Sundays for Previously 'Free' Car Storage (EastBayTimes)
- Transit Leaders Weigh El Camino Real Upgrades (SMDailyJournal)
- SaMo Rejected Olympic Volleyball, Plans Major Events (Next)
- OC Cities Look To Patch Budgets By Increasing Parking Revenue (Voice of OC)
- Caltrans Blocking Tenants From Buying 710 Freeway Homes (Pasadena Now)
- Fear of ICE Changing Culture of Farm Towns (Fresno Bee)
- Dems. Reintroduced Leg. to Boost Funding for Transit, Including Operations (Trains)
- US Cities Are Not Friendly Places for Seniors to Walk (The Conversation)
Today's Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
State Grant Will Pay for Better Diesel Trains, Not Zero-Emission Trains, for Metrolink
I made a mistake covering the CTC grants last week that impacts a story Streetsblog has been covering. Let's set the record straight.
Monday’s Headlines
CA gets first win in fight over CAHSR funding. More wins needed.
Find Out Exactly How Much Downtown Highways Cost Your City
"How much does it actually cost to be car dependent?" This Dallas-based analyst set out to answer that question for cities across the U.S.
Eyes on the Street: Traffic Calming Rain Gardens Nearly Completed in Glendale
Sweet new sidewalk rain gardens are components of Glendale's 1.5-mile-long La Crescenta Avenue Rehabilitation Project. Also coming soon: bike lanes, decorative crosswalks, and more.
CalMatters Ponders State Inaction During Ongoing Traffic Safety Crisis
Yes, it's still a crisis even if the government doesn't do much about it.
The Week in Short Video
Have you watched 'em all? Bikes on buses, massive freeway harms, not-quite-a-peace-prize, and a year-end appeal