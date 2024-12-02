Eyes on the Street: OC Streetcar Construction Progress

The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) is continuing construction on its OC Streetcar project, expected to open in mid-2025. The four-mile $579 million light rail line is located in the cities of Santa Ana and Garden Grove.
Streetsblog last reported on OC Streetcar construction in June. Revisiting the route last weekend, the stations look pretty much complete and overhead catenary wire installation appears much further along, especially toward the western end of the line.
Below are additional OC Streetcar photos taken last weekend - from east to west.
For additional OC Streetcar project information, see June SBCA coverage or OCTA project website.