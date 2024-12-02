Skip to Content
Orange County

Eyes on the Street: OC Streetcar Construction Progress

Orange County streetcar construction is progressing, especially with recent installation of overhead wires. OCTA's 4-mile light rail line is expected to open in 2025.

1:28 PM PST on December 2, 2024

OC Streetcar Fairview Street Station appears nearly complete. Photos by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) is continuing construction on its OC Streetcar project, expected to open in mid-2025. The four-mile $579 million light rail line is located in the cities of Santa Ana and Garden Grove.

OC Streetcar project map - via project fact sheet
OC Streetcar vehicle at 2023 APTA expo event - photo via OCTA

Streetsblog last reported on OC Streetcar construction in June. Revisiting the route last weekend, the stations look pretty much complete and overhead catenary wire installation appears much further along, especially toward the western end of the line.

OC Streetcar Raitt Street station in June - with no wires overhead
The same OC Streetcar Raitt Street Station last weekend

Below are additional OC Streetcar photos taken last weekend - from east to west.

The east end of the OC Streetcar at Santa Ana's train station (officially the Santa Ana Regional Transit Center - SARTC) where streetcar riders can connect to Amtrak, Metrolink, and many (OCTA and other) bus lines.
Tracks and landscaped median on Santa Ana Boulevard
Overhead catenary wire work at Santa Ana Boulevard and Western Avenue. West of this intersection the catenary wires appear complete. To the east, support wires are in place, but not electric power wires.
OC Streetcar maintenance and storage facility on 5th Street. See inside via flythrough video rendering.
OC Streetcar overhead wire just off 5th Street
OC Streetcar Fairview Street Station

For additional OC Streetcar project information, see June SBCA coverage or OCTA project website.

