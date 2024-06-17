Construction Nearing Completion for OC Streetcar, Opening Expected Summer 2025

The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) is nearing completion on the OC Streetcar project, a 4.15-mile long $579 million light rail line located in the Orange County cities of Santa Ana and Garden Grove.
OC Streetcar construction got underway in 2018. Its anticipated opening date is just over a year off: August 2025.
The eastern end of the OC Streetcar project will run on-street through central Santa Ana, connecting with its civic center and train station, which serves Amtrak and Metrolink, plus other bus transit connections. The western end of the route will run off-street on a historic rail corridor called the West Santa Ana Branch (where, one county and a dozen miles away, L.A. Metro is also finalizing plans for its Southeast Gateway Line light rail. Though it may be theoretically possible, it is unlikely that the two lines would connect in the foreseeable future.)
Streetsblog toured OC Streetcar construction last weekend. Below are photos showing the current state of the project, from east to west.
Especially in the city of Santa Ana where the streetcar will run in the street, the project is accompanied by several bikeways, mostly curb-protected. The bikeways are visible in several of the above photos; below are more bike-specific images. Though a few stretches are blocked by construction, the streetcar-parallel bikeways are mostly already open and in use.
Not directly related to the OC Streetcar, but serving first-last mile connections, the city of Santa Ana has completed about two miles of curb-protected bike lanes on Bristol Street.
