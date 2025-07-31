Thursday’s Headlines

I've been traveling the past couple weeks with family and decided to take at least one day without working at all. That's tomorrow! See you Monday.
- The First Step Is Knowing You Have a Problem for Deadly Broadway in Sac (SacBee)
- LA Sheriffs Offer Update on Safety in WeHo. Residents Have Questions (Beverly Press)
- More on Long Beach Pacific Avenue Fixes (LAist)
- Calbike Hosts 8/20 Online Session on Bike Highways
- More Parking Meters in Sacramento (SacBee)
- San Joaquin River Trail Now a Public Jewel (Fresno Bee)
- Many Lawsuits About Trump Withholding Bike/Ped Funds (CleanTechnica)
- Harris Not Running for CA Governor (NYT)
- Supes Move on Mask Ban for Federal Agents (LB Post)
- Caltrans Suspends 12 Workers Over "Lewd Party" While On the Clock (SF Gate, LAT)