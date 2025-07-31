Skip to Content
Thursday’s Headlines

Publishing note: SBCAL is taking a three day weekend. See you Monday.

7:13 AM PDT on July 31, 2025

I've been traveling the past couple weeks with family and decided to take at least one day without working at all. That's tomorrow! See you Monday.

  • The First Step Is Knowing You Have a Problem for Deadly Broadway in Sac (SacBee)
  • LA Sheriffs Offer Update on Safety in WeHo. Residents Have Questions (Beverly Press)
  • More on Long Beach Pacific Avenue Fixes (LAist)
  • Calbike Hosts 8/20 Online Session on Bike Highways
  • More Parking Meters in Sacramento (SacBee)
  • San Joaquin River Trail Now a Public Jewel (Fresno Bee)
  • Many Lawsuits About Trump Withholding Bike/Ped Funds (CleanTechnica)
  • Harris Not Running for CA Governor (NYT)
  • Supes Move on Mask Ban for Federal Agents (LB Post)
  • Caltrans Suspends 12 Workers Over "Lewd Party" While On the Clock (SF Gate, LAT)

Streetsblog USAClimate Change

Cities Matter More Than Ever After Trump Officially Denies Climate Change

We're entering a new era of federal climate denial, and it's time to use a different set of tools to fight back.

July 31, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoState Agencies

Commentary: More Trump and Co. High Speed Rail Sophistry

Sorry not sorry you're getting sued for the HSR money you're trying to steal from California, Sean Duffy.

July 30, 2025
Traffic Calming

Eyes on the Street: Pretty Unsafe for a Bikeway, Yeah?

We suspect the signs won’t stay up - they are too clearly NOT official - even though they provide an important warning for bike riders. 

Damien Newton and "Melanie C."
July 30, 2025
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Some rollbacks in Oakland and Carlsbad. New traffic calming in SF. And much more...

July 30, 2025
Streetsblog USABicycling

Shifting Gears to Urban Bike Delivery

Bikes can revolutionize delivery in urban areas. A new report outlines how policymakers can spur them in their communities.

July 29, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoBike Advocacy

Bike East Bay Lists Incremental Victories

From Antioch to Oakland, advocates are making slow but steady headway that's sometimes eclipsed by the showier projects.

July 29, 2025
