- Speed Cameras to Start Issuing Fines in SF (Chron, Standard, KRON4)
- Contracts to Convert 101 Shoulder to Bus Lane (MarinIJ)
- SANDAG Still Struggling with Selection Process for Contractors (Union-Trib)
- Pasadena Complete Streets Urges Speed Hump Policy Reform
- Laguna Beach Looking for Site of Future Bike Pump Track (Daily Journal)
- Pew: End of Pandemic Funding Also Impacts Road Repair. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Lawsuit Seeks to Close Port of West Sac (SacBee)
- New LB Budget Has Pricier Parking Tickets (LB Post)
- Appeals Court Blocks Indiscriminate So Cal ICE Raids (LAist, NBC4)
- Vineyards Abandoned in SJ Valley (Fresno Bee)
- Hwy 41 Closures Postponed Near Fresno (Fresno Bee)
- Triple Digit Heat Expected This Week (LAist, Pasadena Now)
Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
We're back from our travels.
Trump’s Transportation ‘Funding Freeze’ Was Just the Tip of the Iceberg, GAO Says
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was slow to get money out the door even before the current president threw the process into chaos. This must change.
Metro Friday Newsbits: Toilets, El Monte Bike Hub, and Bike-Share Limbo
Metro Bike Share on month-to-month extensions, El Monte bike hub smashed again, and Metro expanding easy-to-use Throne toilets
Caltrain Electrification Boosted Ridership 76 Percent in June
This is the wildly successful component of the HSR project Trump's minions tried to kill during his first term.
Metro/Caltrans Freeway Expansion Updates: Projects on 57/60, 605, 71 Freeways
57/60 Freeway construction might be a year late, first segment of 71 Freeway construction finishing, and agencies keep setting the stage for 605 Freeway mega-project.
Thursday’s Headlines
Publishing note: SBCAL is taking a three day weekend. See you Monday.
Cities Matter More Than Ever After Trump Officially Denies Climate Change
We're entering a new era of federal climate denial, and it's time to use a different set of tools to fight back.