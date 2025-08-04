Skip to Content
Monday’s Headlines

We're back from our travels.

12:17 PM PDT on August 4, 2025

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSA, SBLA, and SBSF.

Streetsblog USASpecial Features

Trump’s Transportation ‘Funding Freeze’ Was Just the Tip of the Iceberg, GAO Says

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was slow to get money out the door even before the current president threw the process into chaos. This must change.

August 3, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSGV

Metro Friday Newsbits: Toilets, El Monte Bike Hub, and Bike-Share Limbo

Metro Bike Share on month-to-month extensions, El Monte bike hub smashed again, and Metro expanding easy-to-use Throne toilets

August 1, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoRail

Caltrain Electrification Boosted Ridership 76 Percent in June

This is the wildly successful component of the HSR project Trump's minions tried to kill during his first term.

July 31, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesCaltrans

Metro/Caltrans Freeway Expansion Updates: Projects on 57/60, 605, 71 Freeways

57/60 Freeway construction might be a year late, first segment of 71 Freeway construction finishing, and agencies keep setting the stage for 605 Freeway mega-project.

July 31, 2025
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Publishing note: SBCAL is taking a three day weekend. See you Monday.

July 31, 2025
Streetsblog USAClimate Change

Cities Matter More Than Ever After Trump Officially Denies Climate Change

We're entering a new era of federal climate denial, and it's time to use a different set of tools to fight back.

July 31, 2025
