Applications for Two Complete Streets Safety Assessment Programs Now Open

Applications are now available, through December 18, for community groups to apply for two programs run by the UC Berkeley Safe Transportation Research and Education Center (SafeTREC): the 2025 Community Pedestrian and Bicycle Safety Program (CPBSP), in partnership with California Walks, and the Complete Streets Safety Assessment (CSSA) program.

The CPBSP aims to help community members and local agencies organize themselves around pedestrian and bicycle safety. It includes training for both on strategies that can improve safety, with guidance from SafeTREC on identifying how a pedestrian and bicycle safety workshop can fit into a community's local active transportation needs and goals. The program recognizes that communities are the experts on what they need, and has a goal of strengthening collaboration between transportation professionals and communities for improvements that are meaningful and lasting.

The CPBSP is open to community based organizations and nongovernmental agencies. There is a separate Spanish-language version of the program, in addition to translation into other languages as needed.

SafeTREC is looking for eight new communities to participate, and asks groups to apply by December 18. Applications are available in both English and Spanish.

In addition, communities who have already participated and are interested in follow-up technical support to help implement the safety improvements they have identified is available. For details, see the program website.

The SafeTREC team is also developing a new follow-up program for communities that have participated in the CPBSP and want to reinforce their understanding of the Safe Systems Approach and traffic safety culture, and to continue building a coalition to work on street safety. SafeTREC requests people let them know they are interested in that program to receive a registration form when it becomes available.

The CSSA program trains community members and agencies to conduct a technical road safety assessment in their area. It is open to city and county implementing agencies, public schools, university campuses, and tribal governments. Applications are due by December 18 and can be found here.

More information on the programs can be found on their respective sites: CPBSP and CSSA.