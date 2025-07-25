Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Another freeway falling into the ocean?

6:35 AM PDT on July 25, 2025

  • State Plans for $2 Billion to Rescue U.S. 101 from links Eureka to Crescent City That Is Slipping Into the Ocean (SF Chron)
  • Pasadena Passes Complete Streets Plan for Lake Ave (Pasadena Now)
  • Class IV Bike Lane Getting Push Back in San Mateo (Daily Journal)
  • Westlake Village Joins E-Bike Crackdown (Acorn)
  • LA Councilmember Launches Campaign to Fix Sidewalks (Daily News)
  • Local Fox Producer in Sacramento Fired for Criticizing Fox National Authority Stenographer Bill Melugin During ICE Raid (SacBee)
  • Outdoor Mall Continues Comeback (SM Next)
  • Long Beach Readies for Pilot Entertainment Zone (LB Post)
  • Golden Gate Park Kicking Off Concerts, Street Closures (SF Gate)
  • Fullerton Christmas in July Parade Is Tomorrow (Fullerton Observer)
  • With no $ to Expand, Officials Use Tech to Increase Efficiency (Route Fifty)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog San FranciscoVision Zero

Hit and Run Driver Kills Pedestrian in the Excelsior, More Evidence that Paint and Plastic Aren’t Enough

Killed by a hit & run driver, long outreach, and lack of real protection on another notorious street.

July 24, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSGV

Metro A Line Extension to Pomona Will Open September 19

Nine new miles of light rail, four new stations - Glendora, San Dimas, La Verne, and Pomona - extending the world's longest light rail line.

July 24, 2025
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Hey that Stoner Park DIY crosswalk is right by my house!

July 24, 2025
Streetsblog USADriving

What Will It Take to Automatically Brick Drivers’ Cell Phones Behind the Wheel?

The technology to stop cell phone use behind the wheel has existed for years. Why are so few drivers using it – and why aren't lawmakers making them?

July 23, 2025
Bicycle Parking

CalBike Insider: Updating Bike Parking in Green Building Codes

"CalBike and 17 of our local partners submitted a letter to the California Building Standards Commission, which is updating California’s Green Building Standards Code."

July 23, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoCommunity, Advocacy and Labor

San Rafael Community Rallies for Safer Streets Following Chris Brignetti’s Death

Fixing this intersection is the easy part. The hard part is changing the way this city approaches safety. But together, we can do it.

July 23, 2025
See all posts