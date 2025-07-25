- State Plans for $2 Billion to Rescue U.S. 101 from links Eureka to Crescent City That Is Slipping Into the Ocean (SF Chron)
- Pasadena Passes Complete Streets Plan for Lake Ave (Pasadena Now)
- Class IV Bike Lane Getting Push Back in San Mateo (Daily Journal)
- Westlake Village Joins E-Bike Crackdown (Acorn)
- LA Councilmember Launches Campaign to Fix Sidewalks (Daily News)
- Local Fox Producer in Sacramento Fired for Criticizing Fox National Authority Stenographer Bill Melugin During ICE Raid (SacBee)
- Outdoor Mall Continues Comeback (SM Next)
- Long Beach Readies for Pilot Entertainment Zone (LB Post)
- Golden Gate Park Kicking Off Concerts, Street Closures (SF Gate)
- Fullerton Christmas in July Parade Is Tomorrow (Fullerton Observer)
- With no $ to Expand, Officials Use Tech to Increase Efficiency (Route Fifty)
Friday's Headlines
Another freeway falling into the ocean?
