CalBike Insider: Updating Bike Parking in Green Building Codes

The following article comes to us via Calbike.

A secure place to park is essential to making bicycling an appealing way to get around. So, CalBike and 17 of our local partners submitted a letter to the California Building Standards Commission, which is updating California’s Green Building Standards Code. Including robust residential and commercial bike parking standards in those codes is an important step to creating bike-friendly neighborhoods.

Bike parking standards

The letter outlines several basic suggestions:

Refer to and follow the Association of Pedestrian and Bicycle Professionals (APBP) Bicycle Parking Guidelines.

Require some bike parking spots to accommodate larger bikes such as e-bikes, cargo bikes, and adaptive bikes.

Site short-term bike racks near entrances — ideally within 50 feet, but no more than 100 feet away.

Include at least one long-term bike storage space per residential unit in multifamily buildings.

Provide access to charging outlets for e-bikes with long-term spots.

Use only APBP-approved bike racks.

Restrictions on new building codes may affect bike parking regulations

The letter also asked for clarification on the impact of AB 130, a new law intended to encourage more residential construction by easing requirements. The bill prohibits new building standards unless certain conditions are met. Hopefully, the rush to get more residential units built won’t leave bikes in the dust.

Advocacy continues

The new bike parking standards are expected to go into effect on January 1, 2026. However, the California Department of Housing and Community Development is holding a workshop on July 30, which might be the final chance to give feedback on the new bike parking requirements. CalBike will be there, continuing to advocate for safe, abundant bike parking in and around new buildings.

Read the full letter at Calbike.