- Two Advocates Share Safety Success Stories (CalBike)
- Burbank Unveils Safer Streets Action Plan (Urbanize)
- San Mateo Bike Lane Fight (DailyJournal)
- Neighbors Paint DIY Crosswalks At West L.A.'s Stoner Park (Westside Current, KTLA, KCAL)
- Giving Peds. a 7 Second Head Start Reduces Crosswalk Deaths 33% (U.S. News & World Report)
- Cal Expo Struggling (SacBee)
- Fresno's "Noisiest Park" Turned to "Outdoor Art Gallery" (FresnoBee)
- More on Trump's HSR Funding Claw Back (SpectrumNews)
- Tesla Profits Down 16% (LAist)
- Commentary: The Health Effects of Trump Policy and Air Pollution (SFChron)
- Fed. Legislation Sens. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.) Instructs U.S. DOT to Prioritize Transit Projects That Incorporate Housing (Maui Now)
Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
Hey that Stoner Park DIY crosswalk is right by my house!
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
What Will It Take to Automatically Brick Drivers’ Cell Phones Behind the Wheel?
The technology to stop cell phone use behind the wheel has existed for years. Why are so few drivers using it – and why aren't lawmakers making them?
CalBike Insider: Updating Bike Parking in Green Building Codes
"CalBike and 17 of our local partners submitted a letter to the California Building Standards Commission, which is updating California’s Green Building Standards Code."
San Rafael Community Rallies for Safer Streets Following Chris Brignetti’s Death
Fixing this intersection is the easy part. The hard part is changing the way this city approaches safety. But together, we can do it.
Eyes on the Street: Metro Demolition Makes Way for Union Station Run-Through Tracks
Metro is demolishing industrial buildings in order to extend tracks over the 101 Freeway. The Link US project will greatly increase the capacity and efficiency of Union Station.
Wednesday’s Headlines
At least the last headline is groovy.
Scooterist Kills Pedestrian on Market Street
Advocates mourn tragedy and remind people of the hierarchy of street users.