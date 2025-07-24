Skip to Content
Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Hey that Stoner Park DIY crosswalk is right by my house!

8:47 AM PDT on July 24, 2025

  • Two Advocates Share Safety Success Stories (CalBike)
  • Burbank Unveils Safer Streets Action Plan (Urbanize)
  • San Mateo Bike Lane Fight (DailyJournal)
  • Neighbors Paint DIY Crosswalks At West L.A.'s Stoner Park (Westside CurrentKTLAKCAL)
  • Giving Peds. a 7 Second Head Start Reduces Crosswalk Deaths 33% (U.S. News & World Report)
  • Cal Expo Struggling (SacBee)
  • Fresno's "Noisiest Park" Turned to "Outdoor Art Gallery" (FresnoBee)
  • More on Trump's HSR Funding Claw Back (SpectrumNews)
  • Tesla Profits Down 16% (LAist)
  • Commentary: The Health Effects of Trump Policy and Air Pollution (SFChron)
  • Fed. Legislation Sens. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii) and Jim Banks (R-Ind.) Instructs U.S. DOT to Prioritize Transit Projects That Incorporate Housing (Maui Now)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Streetsblog USADriving

What Will It Take to Automatically Brick Drivers’ Cell Phones Behind the Wheel?

The technology to stop cell phone use behind the wheel has existed for years. Why are so few drivers using it – and why aren't lawmakers making them?

July 23, 2025
Bicycle Parking

CalBike Insider: Updating Bike Parking in Green Building Codes

"CalBike and 17 of our local partners submitted a letter to the California Building Standards Commission, which is updating California’s Green Building Standards Code."

July 23, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoCommunity, Advocacy and Labor

San Rafael Community Rallies for Safer Streets Following Chris Brignetti’s Death

Fixing this intersection is the easy part. The hard part is changing the way this city approaches safety. But together, we can do it.

July 23, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesRail

Eyes on the Street: Metro Demolition Makes Way for Union Station Run-Through Tracks

Metro is demolishing industrial buildings in order to extend tracks over the 101 Freeway. The Link US project will greatly increase the capacity and efficiency of Union Station.

July 23, 2025
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

At least the last headline is groovy.

July 23, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoScooters

Scooterist Kills Pedestrian on Market Street

Advocates mourn tragedy and remind people of the hierarchy of street users.

July 22, 2025
