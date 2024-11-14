Sunday Is World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

This weekend, people across the globe will observe World Day of Remembrance to commemorate loved ones lost to road crashes. There will be vigils, silent bike rides, stories, and speeches urging leaders to do better on road safety.

The observances provide a platform for remembering people killed and seriously injured on roads, acknowledging the crucial work of the emergency services, drawing attention to inadequate official responses, and advocating for support for road traffic victims and victim families.

Every year in California, 3,700 people lose their lives to traffic crashes, and thousands more are injured and affected by the loss or injury to loved ones.

Events this weekend include:

San Francisco will hold its tenth annual World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims at 5 p.m. on Sunday on the steps of city hall. The event will include reading the names of lost loved ones followed by a candlelight vigil. "Whether you have been affected by a traffic crash as a victim or someone who has lost a friend or loved one, there is a place for you at this event. This is a supportive space to reflect, grieve, and find comfort with those who understand," say the hosts, San Francisco Bay Area Families for Safe Streets and Walk San Francisco.

Watsonville invites the community to join a commemorative walk to pay tribute to road crash victims and to the emergency workers who deal with the traumatic aftermath of crashes. Gather at 2 p.m. Sunday at 350 Main Street.

Fresno will honor those lost and injured in traffic crashes with a bike ride starting at 1 p.m. at Fresno City Hall, 2600 Fresno St. Riders will return to city hall for a ceremony at 3 p.m.

Los Angeles calls on everyone to join Streets Are For Everyone, So Cal Families for Safe Streets, LA Walks, Bike LA and SAFE Families to honor the 746 lives lost to traffic and the thousands affected by injuries in LA County in 2023. Meet at the upper section of Gloria Molina Grand Park, 145 N Broadway, on Sunday. Pop-up memorial installations will be set up beginning at 9:30 a.m. and the event will officially open at 11 a.m.

San Luis Obispo Council of Governments (SLOCOG) will host an inaugural World Day of Remembrance event to honor victims of road traffic incidents and supports affected families while promoting road safety awareness. Event will be held in front of the San Luis Obispo County Courthouse Annex on Sunday, with a reception at noon and a memorial ceremony starting at 12:30 p.m.

Corona invites people to join Streets Are For Everyone Inland Empire for a commemoration at Citrus Park, at 4 pm on Sunday.

San Diego bike advocates BikeSD will host a family walk and bike ride starting at 3:30 pm at Alice Birney Joint Use Field, Park Blvd. and Meade Ave. The ride will return to join Families for Safe Streets San Diego and Circulate San Diego at 4:30 pm to place empty shoes representing the 258 people who were killed in traffic crashes in the county in 2023. Advocates are calling on the city to implement three specific cost-effective solutions that will save lives: improve dangerous roads, reduce speed limits in school zones, and increase safety on the six most dangerous pedestrian corridors in the city.

There may be more events we've missed. You can always create your own, gathering with loved ones or even just head out on a quiet walk by yourself.

