Public Transportation

Unproven Tunnel Idea Getting in the Way of Inland Empire Transit Solutions

San Bernardino County Transportation Authority is still considering a car tunnel instead of high-capacity transit serving the Ontario Airport and its planned expansions.

4:16 PM PST on November 13, 2024

Image: ONT Connector Draft EIR

The San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA) has for many years been looking at ways to increase transit connections to the Ontario Airport, which is slated for expansion. They have studied bus rapid transit and rail alternatives, including connections to the Metro Gold Line (now A Line) and Metrolink, and have incorporated planning for future high-speed rail stations.

But in 2019, Elon Musk submitted an unsolicited proposal to build a tunnel for cars instead. His proposal claimed he could build a connection between the Rancho Cucamonga Metrolink station and the Ontario airport "for only $60 million" -- and all the other planning came to a halt.

SBCTA fell in love with the idea. And even though Musk and his company soon abandoned the idea, the county has continued to pursue it - even though estimates say it will cost upwards of $500 million, and it can serve nowhere near the number of people that could be served by rail and bus shuttles.

SBCTA will hold a virtual public meeting tonight at 6 p.m. "with an opportunity to learn more about the project and the environmental studies, and to provide feedback."

The Authority enthusiastically describes the project as a "forward-thinking transit solution" for the airport. According to the project's website,

The proposed ONT Connector project will create an underground transit connection [that] would seamlessly integrate into the Rancho Cucamonga Metrolink Station, which will also serve as the terminus for the privately-funded Brightline West electrified high-speed rail connection between Las Vegas and Southern California, as well as the zero-emission West Valley Connector bus rapid transit service coming in 2026.

It will feature a subway-like bi-directional system where passengers traveling to and from [Ontario Airport] will be transported in autonomous, zero-emission vehicles on an “on-demand” basis.

In other words, the Authority is hoping to cheaply build a low-capacity tunnel instead of investing in frequent, reliable, proven technology like high-capacity trains and buses to serve an airport that has the capacity to serve a wide region and is considering several expansions.

In addition to tonight's meeting, the Draft EIR is available for public comment through December 2.

More information, including how to provide feedback, can be found on this public comment toolkit put together by concerned advocates. Additional similar information is available at Streets for All's alert.

Several upcoming SBCTA meetings also offer an opportunity to weigh in, including the Transit Committee, tomorrow at 9 a.m., and the Board of Directors meeting on Wednesday, December 4, at 9:45 a.m.

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

