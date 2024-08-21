Wednesday’s Headlines

- A neighborhood unites to solve speeding on its streets, but a crash brings in the city (Oaklandside)
- Highway costs outweigh benefits (SSTI)
- California Transportation Commission allocates 1.8 billion in federal infrastructure funds (Caltrans)
- SLOCOG gets funding to add another lane to Hwy 101 - plus some transit and multi-use paths (KSBY)
- Automated enforcement of bus stop blocking expands in San Leandro (Patch)
- City Council approves funding for LAX people mover (Westside Current)
- Walk SF warns that pedestrian deaths in SF are rising (KTVU)
- Trees are good for us! But they need help (NY Times)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF