Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Frustrated neighbors try to solve dangerous speeding, but a crash brings in the city; Highway costs outweigh benefits; CTC allocates $1.8B; More

8:44 AM PDT on August 21, 2024

  • A neighborhood unites to solve speeding on its streets, but a crash brings in the city (Oaklandside)
  • Highway costs outweigh benefits (SSTI)
  • California Transportation Commission allocates 1.8 billion in federal infrastructure funds (Caltrans)
    • SLOCOG gets funding to add another lane to Hwy 101 - plus some transit and multi-use paths (KSBY)
  • Automated enforcement of bus stop blocking expands in San Leandro (Patch)
  • City Council approves funding for LAX people mover (Westside Current)
  • Walk SF warns that pedestrian deaths in SF are rising (KTVU)
  • Trees are good for us! But they need help (NY Times)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

