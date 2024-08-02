Friday’s Headlines

- Underserved communities will benefit from transit funding (San Diego Union-Tribune)
- Some planned LA transit projects won't be finished by the 2028 Olympics (NBC)
- Unlike Paris, which built bike lanes for the Olympics (Streesblog USA)
- But fossil fuel use worldwide still made the games hotter (Heated)
- TransLink employee completes Vancouver-to-Tijuana journey on public transit (Vancouver Sun)
- Cupertino to upgrade bike lanes along DeAnza Boulevard - with more paint (San Jose Spotlight)
- SF drivers get a lot of tickets for running red lights, even knowing about cameras (SF Chronicle)
- Laguna Beach considers charging for parking to help control demand (LA Times)
- Autonomous vehicle updates (Transport Workers Union)
- Autonomous shuttle debuts in Walnut Creek (The Press)
- CA lawmakers working on a legislative package to speed up solar, wind energy (CalMatters)
- An alternative to speculation and higher housing costs (CalMatters)
- SF Mayor Breed: Offer people without houses a bus ticket out of town (SF Standard)
- SF "crackdown" on unhoused: RV dwellers, families don't know where to go (SF Standard)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF