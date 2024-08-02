Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Transit funding will help people; SF has a lot of red-light runners; Breed says "give them bus tickets out of town"; More

8:41 AM PDT on August 2, 2024

Photo by J. Stephen Conn via Flickr

  • Underserved communities will benefit from transit funding (San Diego Union-Tribune)
  • Some planned LA transit projects won't be finished by the 2028 Olympics (NBC)
    • Unlike Paris, which built bike lanes for the Olympics (Streesblog USA)
    • But fossil fuel use worldwide still made the games hotter (Heated)
  • TransLink employee completes Vancouver-to-Tijuana journey on public transit (Vancouver Sun)
  • Cupertino to upgrade bike lanes along DeAnza Boulevard - with more paint (San Jose Spotlight)
  • SF drivers get a lot of tickets for running red lights, even knowing about cameras (SF Chronicle)
  • Laguna Beach considers charging for parking to help control demand (LA Times)
  • Autonomous vehicle updates (Transport Workers Union)
  • Autonomous shuttle debuts in Walnut Creek (The Press)
  • CA lawmakers working on a legislative package to speed up solar, wind energy (CalMatters)
  • An alternative to speculation and higher housing costs (CalMatters)
  • SF Mayor Breed: Offer people without houses a bus ticket out of town (SF Standard)
  • SF "crackdown" on unhoused: RV dwellers, families don't know where to go (SF Standard)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, ever since commuting to school by bike long before bike lanes were a thing. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, editor of Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center, and earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USAElection 2024

Opinion: Democrats Are Calling Trump and Vance ‘Weird.’ Let’s Do the Same for Car Dependency.

Is it time to make automobility weird again?

August 2, 2024
Streetsblog USAFriday Video

Friday Video: What the U.S. Can Learn About Street Design From Tokyo

No sidewalks? No problem.

August 2, 2024
Streetsblog San FranciscoOakland

Follow-Up: Oakland Holds Bike Safety Hostage to Peralta Park Fencing Project

Councilperson Nikki Fortunato Bas finds more excuses for the condition of estuary channel path

August 2, 2024
Climate Change

Report: CA Needs Sustainable Climate Funding, Not a “Climate Commitment” that Isn’t

More than half of the state's "Climate Commitment" of 2022 has been funded, but it has shrunk and spread out over time, and its funding source includes money that was already going to the climate fight.

August 1, 2024
See all posts