Friday’s Headlines

Amidst the sad news of the failures of Vision Zero, there's hope in some innovative and progressive local efforts.

8:50 AM PST on December 12, 2025

San Diego Street Design Manual Cover

Vision Zero

CalMatters Ponders State Inaction During Ongoing Traffic Safety Crisis

Yes, it's still a crisis even if the government doesn't do much about it.

December 12, 2025
The Week in Short Video

Have you watched 'em all? Bikes on buses, massive freeway harms, not-quite-a-peace-prize, and a year-end appeal

December 12, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSpecial Features

What’s So Awful About L.A. City’s Shift to “Large Asphalt Repair”

When the city claims projects are "large asphalt repair," understand that this is the city's way of blocking accessibility, walk, bike, and bus improvements.

December 11, 2025
California Transportation Commission (CTC)

CA Approves $1.1 Billion in Transportation Grants, Including Zero-Emission Transit

“We are pleased to partner with Caltrans to enhance the economic competitiveness of our state and make commuting more affordable, while protecting our environment,” said California Transportation Commission Chair Darnell Grisby.

December 11, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoOakland

A Grander Grand Avenue: What 430 Oakland Neighbors Told Us

The results were clear: 92.6% support the Community Alternative Design, compared to just 7.4% for OakDOT’s proposal.

December 11, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

City of Industry Working Towards 10-mile Bike Path

The project will begin where it’s needed most – Valley Boulevard.

December 11, 2025
