- Vision Zero Failing in San Diego (Axios)
- Caltrain Electrification is a Resounding Success (RailwayAge, Hoodline)
- More on Scott Wiener's Housing Reform Work (SFExaminer)
- Best Practices Led to Succesful Campaign for Bike Lane in Sunnyvale (CalBike)
- Santa Barbara Wants People on Foot/Bike to Train Their AI (Ed Hat)
- More On L.A. City "Large Asphalt Repair" Scheme (Mar Vista Voice)
- The Future of San Pablo Ave in Berkeley (Berkeleyside)
- Smog Abatement Fees (OC Register)
- You Can Induce Demand for Transit by Building Light Rail (Smart Transportation Initiative)
- Jannette Sadiq-Khan: Bike Lanes Are the Best Investment a City Can Make (Transport Matters)
Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
Amidst the sad news of the failures of Vision Zero, there's hope in some innovative and progressive local efforts.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
CalMatters Ponders State Inaction During Ongoing Traffic Safety Crisis
Yes, it's still a crisis even if the government doesn't do much about it.
The Week in Short Video
Have you watched 'em all? Bikes on buses, massive freeway harms, not-quite-a-peace-prize, and a year-end appeal
What’s So Awful About L.A. City’s Shift to “Large Asphalt Repair”
When the city claims projects are "large asphalt repair," understand that this is the city's way of blocking accessibility, walk, bike, and bus improvements.
CA Approves $1.1 Billion in Transportation Grants, Including Zero-Emission Transit
“We are pleased to partner with Caltrans to enhance the economic competitiveness of our state and make commuting more affordable, while protecting our environment,” said California Transportation Commission Chair Darnell Grisby.
A Grander Grand Avenue: What 430 Oakland Neighbors Told Us
The results were clear: 92.6% support the Community Alternative Design, compared to just 7.4% for OakDOT’s proposal.
City of Industry Working Towards 10-mile Bike Path
The project will begin where it’s needed most – Valley Boulevard.