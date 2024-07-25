Thursday’s Headlines

- BART's completes "Fleet of the Future" contract ahead of schedule, under budget; Second phase underway (Mass Transit)
- Bay Area leaders release draft plan to make transit work better (Bay Area Metro)
- Bus riders and drivers really like Petaluma's fare-free system (Petaluma 360)
- LA Metro board debates tap-to-exit, fare enforcement, weapon detectors (Press Telegram)
- Cities need more frequent transit near more people (ITDP)
- Escondido gets an update on plans for its new transit center - surrounded by freeways and parking? (Times-Advocate)
- LA Metro to get $77 million, hopes for more, for electric buses (Mass Transit)
- DOE signs agreement to bring 1000+ hydrogen fuel cell buses to California (Sustainable Bus)
- Report: 157 million bike-share and scooter-share trips in U.S. and Canada last year (NACTO)
- Report: Injuries from electric scooters and bikes, especially in urban areas, are up - but no mention of crash causes (cars don't exist?) (Science Daily)
- This "smart" intersection uses lidar to detect vehicles, people (Geo Week News)
- Berkeley scales down major reform of single-family zoning (KQED)
- Building housing near transit takes change at every level (Transportation for America)
- A bankrupt apartment building was saved by turning it into housing for homeless people (LA Times)
- CA cities rethinking policies on homeless after court ruling (CityLab)
- Newsom orders homeless camp sweeps (NY Times, Office of the Governor)
Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF