Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

BART completes "Fleet of the Future" ahead of schedule, budget; Bay Area plan to make transit better; DOE goes all in for hydrogen electric buses; More

8:28 AM PDT on July 25, 2024

San Diego Trolley by Photo: Rupert Essinger / Esri via Flickr

  • BART's completes "Fleet of the Future" contract ahead of schedule, under budget; Second phase underway (Mass Transit)
  • Bay Area leaders release draft plan to make transit work better (Bay Area Metro)
  • Bus riders and drivers really like Petaluma's fare-free system (Petaluma 360)
  • LA Metro board debates tap-to-exit, fare enforcement, weapon detectors (Press Telegram)
  • Cities need more frequent transit near more people (ITDP)
  • Escondido gets an update on plans for its new transit center - surrounded by freeways and parking? (Times-Advocate)
  • LA Metro to get $77 million, hopes for more, for electric buses (Mass Transit)
  • DOE signs agreement to bring 1000+ hydrogen fuel cell buses to California (Sustainable Bus)
  • Report: 157 million bike-share and scooter-share trips in U.S. and Canada last year (NACTO)
  • Report: Injuries from electric scooters and bikes, especially in urban areas, are up - but no mention of crash causes (cars don't exist?) (Science Daily)
  • This "smart" intersection uses lidar to detect vehicles, people (Geo Week News)
  • Berkeley scales down major reform of single-family zoning (KQED)
  • Building housing near transit takes change at every level (Transportation for America)
  • A bankrupt apartment building was saved by turning it into housing for homeless people (LA Times)
  • CA cities rethinking policies on homeless after court ruling (CityLab)
  • Newsom orders homeless camp sweeps (NY Times, Office of the Governor)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Melanie Curry

