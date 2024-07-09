$51.4 Million for Sustainable Transportation Planning Grants

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content.

Caltrans announced today that it is awarding planning grants to 89 local and regional projects that will lay the groundwork for making transportation "more resilient to the impacts of climate change."

These include funding for climate adaptation planning, land use planning - including charging infrastructure and bike and pedestrian safety projects - and "strategic partnership" grants that focus on a wide variety of projects including transit network analyses, managed lanes, and coordination of multimodal transportation.

Caltrans awards transportation planning grants every year via a competitive process to encourage the best local and regional projects, with projects evaluated on well how they identify and address transportation needs on the state highway system (which includes many city streets). The grants announced today are funded from a variety of sources, including about $29 million from one-time state and federal sources created by the 2022-23 state budget's "clean transportation package." Another $12 million comes from Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017, and the rest is from the federal DOT.

Today's announcement includes:

$28.8 million for Climate Adaptation Planning Grants to thirty agencies to develop local and regional climate adaptation plans based on local circumstances and needs. These also include individual project planning to climate impacts on transportation infrastructure.

$19.2 million for Sustainable Communities Competitive and Technical Grants to fifty local and regional agencies for transportation and land use planning.

$3.4 million in federally funded Strategic Partnerships Grants to nine projects that plan improvements to local and regional transportation networks and build cooperative partnerships among agencies.

The complete list of grants winners can be found here.



Examples of awarded projects include: