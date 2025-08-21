- Cars Will Return Soon to Car Free Market Street (SF Chron)
- Heated Debate Over Traffic Calming Plan in WeHo (Beverly Press)
- But WeHo Moves Forward with Plan to Cut Speed Limits (Canyon News)
- Op/Ed: San Diego Needs to End Car Dependency (Voice of SD)
- ICE Terror in Oakland: One, Two, Three (East Bay Times)
- San Diego Teachers Volunteer As Scouts Looking for ICE Near Schools (Union-Trib)
- LA Having Success With Unarmed Response to Non-Emergencies (LAT)
- Acela Trains Getting Faster (The Conversation)
- States Emphasizing on Road Usage and EV Registration to Raise $ for Maintenance. (Transport Topics)
- Christmas Tree Lane Nights May Be on Way Out (Fresno Bee)
- State Supreme Court Rejects R's Attempt to Stop Redisctricting (Daily News)
- Extreme Heat, Fires, in Sacramento County (SacBee)
Thursday’s Headlines
It takes more than a brutal death to convince some people we need safer streets.
Californians Continue to Love High-Speed Rail, Even if Republicans in Washington D.C. Don’t
High Speed Rail has only become a partisan in recent years. But under Trump, it's become hyper-partisan.
Study: Boring Roads End Up With More Injuries For People Outside Cars
And beautiful roads report fewer.
Study: Fire Departments and Street Safety
The Center for Bicyclist and Pedestrian Safety and UC Berkeley's planning department research why fire departments and street safety advocates sometimes clash.
Eyes on the Street: New Concrete-Barrier-Protection on 3rd Street Bikeway in LA
Now that's what I call a protected bike lane!
Angelenos Are Crying Out for Safe Streets, Is Anyone Listening?
What does it take to get the city to regularly install crosswalks?
Wednesday’s Headlines
The top headlines focus on how California has to go it alone on progress. But there's lots of other heads from Sacramento to San Diego.