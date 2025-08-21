Skip to Content
Thursday’s Headlines

It takes more than a brutal death to convince some people we need safer streets.

8:28 AM PDT on August 21, 2025

ten or so bike riders waiting for a green light on Market st in SF

Market Street in San Francisco

Californians Continue to Love High-Speed Rail, Even if Republicans in Washington D.C. Don’t

High Speed Rail has only become a partisan in recent years. But under Trump, it's become hyper-partisan.

August 21, 2025
Streetsblog USASafety

Study: Boring Roads End Up With More Injuries For People Outside Cars

And beautiful roads report fewer.

August 20, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoFire Department

Study: Fire Departments and Street Safety

The Center for Bicyclist and Pedestrian Safety and UC Berkeley's planning department research why fire departments and street safety advocates sometimes clash.

August 20, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSafety

Eyes on the Street: New Concrete-Barrier-Protection on 3rd Street Bikeway in LA

Now that's what I call a protected bike lane!

August 20, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesSpecial Features

Angelenos Are Crying Out for Safe Streets, Is Anyone Listening?

What does it take to get the city to regularly install crosswalks?

August 20, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

The top headlines focus on how California has to go it alone on progress. But there's lots of other heads from Sacramento to San Diego.

August 20, 2025
