- California Still Moving on EV Goals (Union-Trib)
- With Economy Slumping and Cities Invaded, Congress Focuses on What's Truly Important (Politico, Fox News)
- Complaints About E-Bikes on Sidewalks in the Bay (ABC7)
- Split L.A. Council Opposes CA Density-Near-Transit Bill (LAT, LAist)
- Santa Rosa Considers Lowering Speed Limits (CBSLocal)
- Long Beach Road Quality Slowly Improving (LB Post)
- LA Metro Ridership Still Slightly Down, Because ICE (LAT)
- Cities Moving Away from "85th Percentile Rule" on Speed Limits (AP)
- Highway 41 Reconstruction Starts in Central Valley (Fresno Bee)
- Newsom, Ezra Klein, Building Things, and CEQA Reform (SFGate)
- Today is the Deadline to Weigh in on Fed. Transpo. Funding Bill Read Streetsblog's Primer to Weigh-In
- R's Challenge Newsom Redistricting Plan in Court (SacBee)
Today's Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
The top headlines focus on how California has to go it alone on progress. But there's lots of other heads from Sacramento to San Diego.
Advocates Beg DOT Sec. Duffy to Give Up Space and Fix Transit On Earth
Transportation Secretary/acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy wants to put a nuclear reactor on the moon. But a lot of Americans just want the bus to come on time.
Judge Blasts, Approves, I-80 Causeway Widening Between Davis and Sacramento
Caltrans wins. The environment loses.
BART Launches Open Payments
Starting Wednesday, it will be possible to open BART's fare gates with the tap of a credit or debit card. But advocates want to know when the rest of the Bay Area's disparate transit systems will get on board.
Pasadena’s Allen Station will be Bolstered by Nearby Ped Upgrades
Temporary sidewalk extensions are giving way to permanent sidewalk widening. Construction is expected to be finished in early 2026.
Tuesday’s Headlines
Steps forwards and backwards in Sacramento.
Opinion: Too-Fast Riders Could Be The Downfall of E-Bike Culture
Out-of-class e-bikes are getting faster and more dangerous. How will it impact the image of slow-speed, pedal-assist vehicles — or even the faster riders who are responsibly sharing the road with cars?