Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

The top headlines focus on how California has to go it alone on progress. But there's lots of other heads from Sacramento to San Diego.

10:01 AM PDT on August 20, 2025

  • California Still Moving on EV Goals (Union-Trib)
  • With Economy Slumping and Cities Invaded, Congress Focuses on What's Truly Important (Politico, Fox News)
  • Complaints About E-Bikes on Sidewalks in the Bay (ABC7)
  • Split L.A. Council Opposes CA Density-Near-Transit Bill (LATLAist)
  • Santa Rosa Considers Lowering Speed Limits (CBSLocal)
  • Long Beach Road Quality Slowly Improving (LB Post)
  • LA Metro Ridership Still Slightly Down, Because ICE (LAT)
  • Cities Moving Away from "85th Percentile Rule" on Speed Limits (AP)
  • Highway 41 Reconstruction Starts in Central Valley (Fresno Bee)
  • Newsom, Ezra Klein, Building Things, and CEQA Reform (SFGate)
  • Today is the Deadline to Weigh in on Fed. Transpo. Funding Bill Read Streetsblog's Primer to Weigh-In
  • R's Challenge Newsom Redistricting Plan in Court (SacBee)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USASpecial Features

Advocates Beg DOT Sec. Duffy to Give Up Space and Fix Transit On Earth

Transportation Secretary/acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy wants to put a nuclear reactor on the moon. But a lot of Americans just want the bus to come on time.

August 19, 2025
Freeway Widenings

Judge Blasts, Approves, I-80 Causeway Widening Between Davis and Sacramento

Caltrans wins. The environment loses.

August 19, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoRail

BART Launches Open Payments

Starting Wednesday, it will be possible to open BART's fare gates with the tap of a credit or debit card. But advocates want to know when the rest of the Bay Area's disparate transit systems will get on board.

August 19, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

Pasadena’s Allen Station will be Bolstered by Nearby Ped Upgrades

Temporary sidewalk extensions are giving way to permanent sidewalk widening. Construction is expected to be finished in early 2026.

August 19, 2025
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Steps forwards and backwards in Sacramento.

August 19, 2025
Streetsblog USABicycling

Opinion: Too-Fast Riders Could Be The Downfall of E-Bike Culture

Out-of-class e-bikes are getting faster and more dangerous. How will it impact the image of slow-speed, pedal-assist vehicles — or even the faster riders who are responsibly sharing the road with cars?

August 18, 2025
See all posts