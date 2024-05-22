Skip to Content
Podcast

Podcast: “Cycling Over Sixty” Talks Bike Month with Streetsblog’s Melanie Curry

In which maybe a bit too much is revealed

1:48 PM PDT on May 22, 2024

Image: Creazilla

Tom Butler has a podcast, "Cycling Over Sixty", which covers a range of topics interesting to bike riders, whether they're over sixty years old or are hoping to still be riding a bike when they are over sixty.

He contacted Streetsblog California Editor Melanie Curry to talk about Bike Month, and about both the "fun and serious" aspects of her work. But then he started asking questions about how she got to this point - writing about sustainable transportation policy in California - and she was only too happy to talk about herself. Who doesn't like talking about themselves?

But they also discuss the joys of biking, the drawbacks of current transportation policy, and why Bike Month and events like Bike Party and CicLAvia are so fun - and consequently such good ways to introduce the fun of biking to more people.

Listen in to their conversation about the ways California bicycling has changed in the last 100 years - okay, fifty years - okay maybe more like twenty or ten. Curry has been riding and thinking about bicycles for years, and remains excited about the future of sustainable transportation in the state.

Butler also provides a transcript for anyone who would prefer to read rather than listen.

They also talked about the upcoming Streetsblog Anniversary Party (September 12) and put in a plug to donate to California Streetsblog.

While you're at the site, take a look at some of the other topics Butler covers: bike safety, bike riding as medicine, winter bicycling, bike types, and interviews with bicycle riders of all stripes. And bicycling when you're over sixty years old.

