It’s (Almost) Bike Month!

Yes, yes, every day is a bike day, but it's also awesome that every year May is Bike Month! This is a chance to come together to celebrate this most humble, efficient, fun, zero-emission, healthy, fun, inexpensive, and - did we mention fun - way to get around. Originally created, sponsored, and led by local bike organizations, in the past few years local governments have been stepping in to fund, advertise, and uplift Bike Month as well, thus furthering the goal of getting more people to experience the joy of biking.

Bike Month is celebrated slightly differently throughout California, but usually includes parties, competitions, and educational events - and Bike to Wherever Day, which replaced Bike to Work Day in the doldrums of the pandemic and might be here to stay.

Rather than attempting to create a comprehensive list of events, here are a few highlights from around the state. To find events in your area, look to your local or regional bike organizations.

Bike to Work Day has been celebrated in the Bay Area for over thirty years now, and Bike East Bay has some claim to have been one of the first organizations to host energizer stations, which offer snacks, repair, and other goodies to bike riders on their way to work or wherever.

Bike to Wherever Day falls on the second Thursday of May, so this year on May 16. The Bay Area event maps out energizer stations, so if you get up early and go fast enough you can hit a bunch of them for multiple cups of coffee, bananas, and donuts.

First, know that Contra Costa offers an overview of tips and tricks for getting ready to ride and SANDAG will also offer a virtual class on what you need to know before you ride on May 7.

The Bay Area also recognizes its a bike champions of the year, one in each of the nine counties.

Among the events in the Bay Area, look for bike repair classes, classes on safe urban bike riding, a happy hour or two, and bike rides - lots of bike rides - including bike-to-school days.

Join a bike ride to explore the future San Jose "City Loop Trail" on May 5.

The city of Morgan Hill hosts an Open Streets event on May 11.

Bike East Bay will host an Oakland shoreline ride on May 18.

The Napa County Bicycle Coalition will hold its annual Bike Fest on May 5.

Dublin will host "Bike to Market Day" on May 30th, with free bike parking and discounts for bike riders at the Dublin Farmers Market as well as a community ride.

San Diego Bicycle Coalition will host a Bike Month kick-off party and all-ages ride on May 2.

There will be a bike rally and ride on May 15 in Orange County.

Cal State Long Beach is hosting a "bike photo scavenger hunt" through May 9.

Santa Monica Spoke has a map of promotions and community bike rides.

L.A. Metro will offer free rides as well as free thirty-minute rides on Metro Bike Share on Bike Day, May 16.

On May 4, join a multimodal ride that will include walking, biking, and riding the train to tour artwork at Metro stations. It starts and ends at the Hollywood/ Western Metro station.

Pasadena celebrates a "month of bike joy!" with several events and bike rides. One will tour Pasadena's public art, on May 18, and another offers a tour of Pasadena African American history, focused on the 210 freeway, the stub of the 710, and the communities that were displaced by those projects. That one is on May 11.

Beverly Hills is hosting Bike Month with rides and challenges.

The Fresno County Bicycle Coalition will host a ride with the Mayor May 15, and a Bicycle Extravaganza! on May 18.

Sacramento can get competitive with its May Is Bike Month activities, with teams of riders competing for "most miles" and "most trips" - and the winners log a lot of miles. But there's lots more, including less cut-throat competitions like the Bike Bingo led by Sacramento Area Bicycle Coalition, as seen in the lead image. Look for:

A screening of Biking While Black on May 2.

Cargo bike races at Township 9 Park on May 18.

Velorama party celebrating all things bike on May 19.

Pledge to ride, log your miles to win prizes, or just ride. It's Bike Month!