Streetsblog California
Streetsblog California

Tuesday’s Headlines

Lots on speed cameras from SBSF and SBUSA, but there's plenty of other news from up and down the Golden State.

9:48 AM PDT on August 5, 2025

  • Speed Cameras in SF Show Epidemic of Unsafe Driving (Chron)
  • More on S.F. Speed Cameras (SFGateABC7KTVU)
  • Traffic Cameras Save Lives (Governing)
  • Sun Valley Residents Protest Tiny Homes Village at Metrolink Station (Daily News)
  • Transportation for America: Congress Might Be Too Broken for New Infrastructure Law
  • Newsom Is Signing Lots of Legislation (SacBee)
  • Permit for New Housing Near Santa Monica's Future Great Park (Next)
  • OC Reg.: Are Californians Tired of Green Policies?
  • SoCal Could Have Worst Wildfire Year Ever (LAT)
  • Is It Going to Rain This Fall? (LAT)
  • No Extra Innings Please! Petco Park in San Diego Moves to By the Hour Rates (Union-Trib)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Highway Repair

Governor Signs “Slow Down, Move Over” Law Creating Protections for Stranded Motorists

August 5, 2025
Streetsblog USADriving

Zivarts: How ‘Week Without Driving’ Is Having An Impact

Needing to drive in a car-dependent society is not some sort of moral failure. A one-week teach-in can help elected officials see that.

August 4, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoLocales

Grand Street Protected Bike Lanes Taking Shape in Alameda

A first segment on Grand is nearing completion. But the northern segment of the project is in limbo.

August 4, 2025
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

We're back from our travels.

August 4, 2025
Streetsblog USASpecial Features

Trump’s Transportation ‘Funding Freeze’ Was Just the Tip of the Iceberg, GAO Says

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was slow to get money out the door even before the current president threw the process into chaos. This must change.

August 3, 2025
