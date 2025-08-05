- Speed Cameras in SF Show Epidemic of Unsafe Driving (Chron)
- More on S.F. Speed Cameras (SFGate, ABC7, KTVU)
- Traffic Cameras Save Lives (Governing)
- Sun Valley Residents Protest Tiny Homes Village at Metrolink Station (Daily News)
- Transportation for America: Congress Might Be Too Broken for New Infrastructure Law
- Newsom Is Signing Lots of Legislation (SacBee)
- Permit for New Housing Near Santa Monica's Future Great Park (Next)
- OC Reg.: Are Californians Tired of Green Policies?
- SoCal Could Have Worst Wildfire Year Ever (LAT)
- Is It Going to Rain This Fall? (LAT)
- No Extra Innings Please! Petco Park in San Diego Moves to By the Hour Rates (Union-Trib)
Streetsblog California
Tuesday’s Headlines
Lots on speed cameras from SBSF and SBUSA, but there's plenty of other news from up and down the Golden State.
