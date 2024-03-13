Save the Date for the Streetsblog Anniversary Party in September

2024 is a BIG YEAR for Streetsblog, as we celebrate milestone anniversaries for two Streetsblog sites. Streetsblog California is turning 10 this year, and Streetsblog San Francisco is turning 15. Happy birthday to us!

To celebrate, we’ll be partying at Manny’s in the Mission on the evening of September 12. We don’t have all the details yet, but we wanted to let everyone know to save the date, and we’ll see you there!

Streetsblog Anniversary Party

September 12, 2024

Manny’s in the Mission

3092 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94103

Sometime in the Evening