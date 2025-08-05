Skip to Content
Highway Repair

Governor Signs “Slow Down, Move Over” Law Creating Protections for Stranded Motorists

4:16 PM PDT on August 5, 2025

Credit John Huseby, Caltrans.

Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 390 into law which extends protections already given to police officers, highway workers, Caltrans employees and other people doing official work on the highways to anyone outside of their vehicle. Drivers will now be required to drive their car into a left lane (or a right one if the person is in a left shoulder lane) on multi-lane highways or as far as possible if there is only one travel lane.

 “AB 390 is a commonsense update that reflects the real dangers people face when pulled over or stranded,” wrote the bill’s author, Assembly Transportation Committee Chair Lori Wilson (D-Suisun City) in a statement celebrating the legislation’s passage into law.

Between 2013 and 2023, California saw a 60 percent increase in deaths involving people standing outside of disabled vehicles, placing the state second in the nation for these types of fatalities. Over that time, California saw 500 deaths out of about 3,500 nationwide in such incidents, with the state ranking first nationally five times. The number of deaths peaked at 71 in 2021.

AB 390 brings California in line with at least 24 other states that have already modernized their roadside safety laws.

The fine for ticketed drivers under AB 390 ranges between $200-$300, depending on where the fine is issued and whether it is from state or local police. Drivers will also receive a point on their driver’s license.

In addition to expanding protections to all stranded motorists, AB 390 also updates outdated legal references to ensure all relevant public and contract-operated highway maintenance vehicles are covered under the law. The legislation is part of Wilson’s “Transportation Safety Package,” which also includes legislation to increase fines and penalties against people committing crimes on transit and legislation requiring drivers to ensure that all passengers under the age of 16 are wearing seatbelts. Both pieces of legislation have cleared the Assembly and relevant committees in the Senate, where they will likely receive a final vote this month.

