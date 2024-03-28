CA Air Resources Board (CARB)
What Should the Air Resources Board Study?
CARB looks for public ideas, comment on its strategic research plan, due by April 16
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Guest Commentary: Traffic Engineers Must Put Safety Over Driver Throughput
No other field would tolerate this level of death and destruction. The tragedy of West Portal is more evidence that the traffic engineering profession is fundamentally broken
Why We Care About Some Transportation Tragedies More Than Others
Why do we respond to major transportation disasters with so much urgency — and why don't we count our collective car crash epidemic among them?
Streetsblog California is supported by AARP California
Participate in a free AARP California Planning Academy to gain the knowledge, skills and connections to be an impactful leader in community planning.
Learn more →
Thursday’s Headlines
Climate change is affecting the earth's rotation; Republicans in Congress are out to kill California transit "boondoggles"; Reducing driving is essential; Rethinking intersections for safety; More
Transportation Commission: Touting Active Transportation, Approving Highway Expansions
Despite public pleas to stop spending on highway expansion, pro-expansion forces still take the day.