Monday’s Headlines
LA missed a chance with the I-10 closure; BART and Muni have to do even more about fare evasion to get bailout money; Driverless cars are stressing cities; More
More from Streetsblog California
How Neighboring NIMBYs Fought the Expo Bike Path, and How the Northvale Gap Is Finally Getting Built
Literally "not in my backyard" neighbor opposition hampered the creation of the E/Expo Line light rail, and the current push to close the E Line bike path gap
As Greyhound Stations Go Extinct, Low-Income Thanksgiving Travelers are Left Out in the Cold
America's largest motor coach carrier is shifting away from stations — and a lot of customers aren't happy.
To Improve Equity, Car-Share Needs Subsidies, Large Coverage Area: Report
A team of researchers says that Los Angeles's "BlueLA" car-share program did indeed "increase transportation access for low-income travelers," but only due to "reduced-rate pricing,"
Podcast: Streetsblog Interview with Jeanie Ward-Waller
"Frankly, as a public servant, I take really seriously that we need to be telling the truth to the public, and we need to create opportunities to have public engagement and public input to our work. That requires being transparent, and also requires being honest in our analysis."