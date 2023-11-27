Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

LA missed a chance with the I-10 closure; BART and Muni have to do even more about fare evasion to get bailout money; Driverless cars are stressing cities; More

8:50 AM PST on November 27, 2023

Twitter user @d_bau13

  • LA - and California - missed a chance to reimagine the I-10 freeway (Bloomberg)
  • BART and Muni will receive the lion's share of Bay Area transit funding - if they do more to stop fare evasion (SF Chronicle)
  • How driverless cars are stressing cities (NY Times)
  • USDOT finalizing rule requiring states to set benchmarks for vehicle emissions (Route Fifty)
  • E-bikes are restricted on beach paths, but that doesn't stop some riders (LA Times)
  • Houseless students living in vehicles at Cal Poly Humboldt ordered off campus (LA Times)
  • Can LA go electric equitably? (LA Times)
  • Leadership shuffled in CA Assembly (CalMatters)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry@StreetsblogCal

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog Los AngelesBike Walk Paths

How Neighboring NIMBYs Fought the Expo Bike Path, and How the Northvale Gap Is Finally Getting Built

Literally "not in my backyard" neighbor opposition hampered the creation of the E/Expo Line light rail, and the current push to close the E Line bike path gap

November 27, 2023
Streetsblog USAStreetsblog California

As Greyhound Stations Go Extinct, Low-Income Thanksgiving Travelers are Left Out in the Cold

America's largest motor coach carrier is shifting away from stations — and a lot of customers aren't happy.

November 27, 2023
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

Podcast: Streetsblog Interview with Jeanie Ward-Waller

"Frankly, as a public servant, I take really seriously that we need to be telling the truth to the public, and we need to create opportunities to have public engagement and public input to our work. That requires being transparent, and also requires being honest in our analysis."

November 22, 2023
See all posts