Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

NTSB calls for speed limiters on all cars; NYC congestion pricing could unleash a transportation revolution; Santa Cruz ready to launch big transit improvements; More

8:36 AM PST on November 17, 2023

  • National Transportation Safety Board calls for speed limiting tech on all cars (NTSB)
  • NYC congestion pricing could unleash a transportation revolution (Bloomberg)
  • Santa Cruz set to launch Wave: faster, more frequent transit routes (Mass Transit)
  • MTC approves plan to spend emergency transit operations funds (Contra Costa Herald)
  • Some DTLA transit is free until freeway is fixed (Eyewitness News)
  • Sausalito council votes to modify ferry landing design: trees, bicycle queuing, parking are issues (Mass Transit)
  • CARB approves electric vehicle incentive funding plan
  • Manufacturers struggle to meet demand for electric buses (Smart Cities Dive)
  • What percentage of California's public vehicle fleet is electric? (Gov Tech)
  • Ten years of cap-and-trade has "slashed" emissions, generated investments - more work needed (Environmental Defense Fund)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

