Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

CA sets precedent with climate disclosure laws; Newsom signs 56 housing, tenant protection bills; Look at the ways Spain's HSR has transformed people's lives; More

8:34 AM PDT on October 13, 2023

  • LA Times on Caltrans executive demoted for asking questions
  • California sets precedent with climate disclosure laws (Carbon Credits)
  • Major course change needed to meet California climate goals (Random Lengths News)
  • Governor Newsom signs 56 housing, tenant protection bills
  • Here comes the "crime train" trope (Bloomberg)
  • Spain's high-speed rail has transformed lives (The Guardian)
  • Will SFMTA departures set back city's Vision Zero goals? (SF Examiner)
  • First round of public engagement for Bay Area transportation/housing plan concludes (MTC)
  • Berkeley City Council approves police use of license plate surveillance (Berkeleyside)

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

