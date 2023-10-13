Friday’s Headlines
CA sets precedent with climate disclosure laws; Newsom signs 56 housing, tenant protection bills; Look at the ways Spain's HSR has transformed people's lives; More
Eight Things You Didn’t Know About Arroyo Fest
Arroyo Fest 2023 will take place Sunday October 29 starting at 7 a.m.
Commentary: Daylighting Is Now the Law. But it’s up to Cities to Make it Work
A.B. 413 will, in theory, make it illegal in California to park “within twenty feet of the vehicle approach side of any marked or unmarked crosswalk or within fifteen feet of any crosswalk where a curb extension is present.”
Reimagining Streets for Safe, Active, and Joyful Trips to School
Ask any parent or caregiver about the school drop-off and pick-up routine, and chances are most would describe it as a stressful experience.
Metro: Getting Drivers to Freeway More Important Than Planned Bikeways
Metro didn't follow its own designs or city-approved CEQA-approved street standards - instead implementing not clearly defined changes that added car capacity - and omitted bike and walk facilities