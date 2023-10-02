Today's Headlines
Monday’s Headlines
Update on the status of the bike path on the RSR bridge; Santa Cruz transit about to get a lot better; Headstone could delay Metro expansion; Free transit on Clean Air Day (this Wednesday); More
Office of Traffic Safety Announces $127.3M in Grants
Increased funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration makes this a historic amount of money for a historic number of grants
Oakland Promises Protected Bike Lanes on Lakeshore
City has committed to building protected bike lanes on the east side of Lake Merritt
Why Connecticut Is Investing in New Regional Rail
Gov. Ned Lamont will spend $315 million investment on new rail cars — but they're not going anywhere near Grand Central.
Caltrans Readies Guidance for Complete Streets, with a Giant Exemption
Somewhere along the way, highway interchanges - roads crossing and going under and over freeways and highways - were exempted from the guidelines