Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Monday’s Headlines

Update on the status of the bike path on the RSR bridge; Santa Cruz transit about to get a lot better; Headstone could delay Metro expansion; Free transit on Clean Air Day (this Wednesday); More

8:47 AM PDT on October 2, 2023

Riders on the bridge when it first opened Photo by Melanie Curry/ Streetsblog

  • Biking in San Diego jumped 71% since 2019 (KPBS)
  • An update on the status of the Richmond San Rafael bridge bike path (Marin County Bicycle Coalition)
  • Walking and biking on the Pasadena Freeway (Pasadena Star News)
  • Bus strike in Santa Clarita leaves residents stranded (Hoodline)
  • Santa Cruz transit is about to get lots better (Human Transit)
  • Is that a gravesite? Headstone could delay Metro line extension (LA Times)
  • California Clean Air Day - Oct 4 - means free transit in Burbank (MyBurbank), LA Metro and Metrolink (Hoodline)
  • Paris has to figure out bike traffic jams (AP)
  • The story of another "city" built from scratch in California (SF Chronicle)
  • Does California spend cap-and-trade money in the most efficient way to reduce carbon? (PaloAltoOnline)
  • European Union will tax carbon beyond its borders (Washington Post)
  • The secret history of GPS (Bloomberg)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Office of Traffic Safety (OTS)

Office of Traffic Safety Announces $127.3M in Grants

Increased funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration makes this a historic amount of money for a historic number of grants

October 2, 2023
Streetsblog San Franciscobicycle lanes

Oakland Promises Protected Bike Lanes on Lakeshore

City has committed to building protected bike lanes on the east side of Lake Merritt

October 2, 2023
Complete Streets

Caltrans Readies Guidance for Complete Streets, with a Giant Exemption

Somewhere along the way, highway interchanges - roads crossing and going under and over freeways and highways - were exempted from the guidelines

September 29, 2023
See all posts