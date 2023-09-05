Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

CA cities have failed to prevent pedestrian deaths; What if we treated car crashes like plane crashes; Why have we ceded the world to cars? More

8:44 AM PDT on September 5, 2023

SONNENKRAFT/HSH

  • S.F. and L.A. have failed to prevent pedestrian deaths (LA Times)
  • How much people walk depends on street layout and available destinations (Medical Xpress)
  • Is America's quest for high-speed trains picking up steam? (The Week)
  • Brightline gets federal grant to build two stations (Railtech)
  • In Berlin, a rave protests freeway expansions (BBC)
  • What if we treated car crashes like plane crashes (WFAE)
  • Why have we given over the world to cars? (New York Times)
  • Solar panels on highways? Sounds shady! (The Hill)

Find more California headlines at Streetsblog LA and Streetsblog SF

Melanie Curry

Streetsblog California editor Melanie Curry has been thinking about transportation, and how to improve conditions for bicyclists, since her early days commuting by bike to UCLA long ago. She was Managing Editor at the East Bay Express, and edited Access Magazine for the University of California Transportation Center. She also earned her Masters in City Planning from UC Berkeley.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

State Capitol Updates

Legislative Update: Nearing the End of Session

Lots of important bills are still alive

September 5, 2023
Streetsblog Los AngelesAffordable Housing

California Sustainable Affordable Housing Grants Awarded to Five Local Projects

Five southern California AHSC grants - four L.A. City and one L.A. County - will bring more than 500 transit-oriented affordable housing units, plus bus, bike, and walk improvements

September 5, 2023
Streetsblog Los AngelesBicycling

Culver City Plans Protected Bikeway on Overland Avenue

Culver City's proposed ~2.5 mile Overland bike facility is mostly new protected bike lanes (about a mile and a half), plus about a half-mile of new unprotected bike lanes at the north end, and a short stretch of bike route at the south end

September 1, 2023
See all posts