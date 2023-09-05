Tuesday’s Headlines
CA cities have failed to prevent pedestrian deaths; What if we treated car crashes like plane crashes; Why have we ceded the world to cars? More
More from Streetsblog California
Legislative Update: Nearing the End of Session
Lots of important bills are still alive
California Sustainable Affordable Housing Grants Awarded to Five Local Projects
Five southern California AHSC grants - four L.A. City and one L.A. County - will bring more than 500 transit-oriented affordable housing units, plus bus, bike, and walk improvements
Which Car-Cutting Strategies Really Work — And Which Ones Will We Accept?
A new study explores what it really takes to cut VMT, and how communities can craft effective plans to transition out of car dependency.
Culver City Plans Protected Bikeway on Overland Avenue
Culver City's proposed ~2.5 mile Overland bike facility is mostly new protected bike lanes (about a mile and a half), plus about a half-mile of new unprotected bike lanes at the north end, and a short stretch of bike route at the south end