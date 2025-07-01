Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Gov Signs CEQA Bill to Increase Housing, Higher Fees on Parking and Tolls, Opposition to Road Widenings, ICE

7:59 AM PDT on July 1, 2025

  • Gov. Signs Wiener Leg. to Change CEQA to Increase Housing (SacBee, SF Chron, LAT)
  • California's R's Ask Trump to Focus ICE on Actual Criminals (Daily News)
  • Attorneys Condemn ICE Tactics (OC Register)
  • Sac. Raises Rates for Downtown Parking (SacBee)
  • Tolls Rise on Golden Gate (SF Chron)
  • Proposal to Widen Encintas Blvd. in SD Faces Opposition (Union-Trib)
  • Tensions Rise in Bay Area Over Fast "E-Bikes" (SFGate)
  • State Program Helps Pay for Car Repairs (Daily News)
  • CA's National Parks Not "Out of the Woods" Yet (Fresno Bee)
  • Sprawl Not An Answer to Housing Shortage (CityLab)
  • The Changes Trump Has Made to Discretionary Grants (Eno Center for Transportation)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USAPodcast

Does Constant Driving Really Make Our Country Richer?

A new study reveals that constant driving is making America less productive and prosperous — and getting people on other modes could help right the ship.

June 30, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoRail

Panel: Doing High-Speed Rail Right

At the APTA conference in San Francisco, representatives from France, Germany, and Japan revealed the secrets behind their high-speed rail success stories.

June 30, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesAgency Watch

Eyes On the Street: Metro and L.A. City Restore Wilshire Blvd. at New Subway Stations

Construction is winding down on Metro's 3.9-mile $3.35 billion D Line subway extension section 1.

June 30, 2025
Streetsblog California

Monday’s Headlines

Telsa's Robocars Make Streets Less Safe, ICE messing up California, Heat Is Bad for Cars, Bus Lane Enforcement in Weho and More...

June 30, 2025
California Transportation Commission (CTC)

California Transportation Commission Unanimously Approves Funds for All Recommended Highway Projects

Advocates call the CTC a rubber stamp for highway widening. The body didn't do anything to dispel that notion yesterday.

June 27, 2025
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines

Mixed bag of news as we head into the weekend.

June 27, 2025
See all posts