- Gov. Signs Wiener Leg. to Change CEQA to Increase Housing (SacBee, SF Chron, LAT)
- California's R's Ask Trump to Focus ICE on Actual Criminals (Daily News)
- Attorneys Condemn ICE Tactics (OC Register)
- Sac. Raises Rates for Downtown Parking (SacBee)
- Tolls Rise on Golden Gate (SF Chron)
- Proposal to Widen Encintas Blvd. in SD Faces Opposition (Union-Trib)
- Tensions Rise in Bay Area Over Fast "E-Bikes" (SFGate)
- State Program Helps Pay for Car Repairs (Daily News)
- CA's National Parks Not "Out of the Woods" Yet (Fresno Bee)
- Sprawl Not An Answer to Housing Shortage (CityLab)
- The Changes Trump Has Made to Discretionary Grants (Eno Center for Transportation)
Headlines
Tuesday’s Headlines
Gov Signs CEQA Bill to Increase Housing, Higher Fees on Parking and Tolls, Opposition to Road Widenings, ICE
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog California
See all posts
Does Constant Driving Really Make Our Country Richer?
A new study reveals that constant driving is making America less productive and prosperous — and getting people on other modes could help right the ship.
Panel: Doing High-Speed Rail Right
At the APTA conference in San Francisco, representatives from France, Germany, and Japan revealed the secrets behind their high-speed rail success stories.
Eyes On the Street: Metro and L.A. City Restore Wilshire Blvd. at New Subway Stations
Construction is winding down on Metro's 3.9-mile $3.35 billion D Line subway extension section 1.
Monday’s Headlines
Telsa's Robocars Make Streets Less Safe, ICE messing up California, Heat Is Bad for Cars, Bus Lane Enforcement in Weho and More...
California Transportation Commission Unanimously Approves Funds for All Recommended Highway Projects
Advocates call the CTC a rubber stamp for highway widening. The body didn't do anything to dispel that notion yesterday.
Friday’s Headlines
Mixed bag of news as we head into the weekend.