Monday’s Headlines

The news didn't slow down over the weekend.

9:13 AM PDT on July 7, 2025

Image: Walk SF

  • SF's Speed Cameras Caught 100,000 Speeders in May (SF Chron)
  • More on State Budget's Lifeline to Bay Area Transit (Merc-News)
  • Another Look at Choudry's Plan to Move Forward on HSR (SF Chron)
  • CA's Plans to Make Polluters Change Usually Stall (LAT)
  • Apple Drops $4 Million on Interchange Project in Cupertino (SJ Spotlight)
  • Long Beach Failing on Speed Safety Cameras (Press-Telegram)
  • SD Excited About New Bike Pump Park (Union-Trib)
  • Free Summer Trolley's in South Orange County Beach Cities (Register)
  • $100 Million Road Bond Fixing Fresno's Neglected Roads (FresnoBee)
  • Using Phone at Red Light Is Illegal in CA (SacBee)
  • BBB Winners: Fossil Fuels. BBB Losers: EVs (CNBC, NYTimes)
  • Distracted Drives Killed 3,500 in America Last Year (Smart Cities Dive)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF.

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog USAInfrastructure

The Single Most Important Element In Creating Good Cities

A lot of U.S. cities are getting their "right of way" all wrong — and urbanists can help by getting to know this poorly-understood concept.

July 6, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesIssues

Reclaiming Streets from ICE with Music, Dance, Altars, Mutual Aid, Community, and Resistance

The Mariachi Plaza event was one of four held across LA. Tuesday night. The June 19 abduction of street vendor Emma de Paz from the Hollywood Home Depot was a touchstone of the Eastside gathering.

July 4, 2025
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

A larger than usual headlines stack as we careen towards the 4th of July.

July 2, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoSan Francisco Neighborhoods

Inner Richmond Parents Fed Up with SFMTA Watering Down Safety

Mother of a child hit by a driver furious with city excuses for not taking daylighting and other safety measures seriously.

July 2, 2025
CA Environmental Quality Act (CEQA)

Governor Signs Major Changes to CEQA to Cheers from YIMBYs, Jeers from Environmental Groups

Newsom fast tracked changes to CEQA to fast track development and housing. But what do the changes to the law actually do?

July 1, 2025
