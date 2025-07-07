- SF's Speed Cameras Caught 100,000 Speeders in May (SF Chron)
- More on State Budget's Lifeline to Bay Area Transit (Merc-News)
- Another Look at Choudry's Plan to Move Forward on HSR (SF Chron)
- CA's Plans to Make Polluters Change Usually Stall (LAT)
- Apple Drops $4 Million on Interchange Project in Cupertino (SJ Spotlight)
- Long Beach Failing on Speed Safety Cameras (Press-Telegram)
- SD Excited About New Bike Pump Park (Union-Trib)
- Free Summer Trolley's in South Orange County Beach Cities (Register)
- $100 Million Road Bond Fixing Fresno's Neglected Roads (FresnoBee)
- Using Phone at Red Light Is Illegal in CA (SacBee)
- BBB Winners: Fossil Fuels. BBB Losers: EVs (CNBC, NYTimes)
- Distracted Drives Killed 3,500 in America Last Year (Smart Cities Dive)
Monday's Headlines
The news didn't slow down over the weekend.
