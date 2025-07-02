- More on Newsom/Wicks/Wiener CEQA Reform (SFChron)
- San Mateo County Officials Back Regional Measure (RWCPulse)
- Cops Using Drones to Catch Illegal "E-Bikes" (Elektrek)
- If House Passes Trump's Bill, How Bad Is It? (SacBee, SacBee, OC Register)
- More on Bay Area Transit Fare Hikes (NBCBayArea)
- More On WeHo Bus Lane/Stop Enforcement (WeHoOnline)
- Long Beach Spends Millions on Road Repair. Roads Still Bad (LB Post)
- Ventura Non-Profit Teaches Bike Safety to Kids (VC Star)
- SD Charges Extra Fee for Credit Cards at Parking Meters (Union-Trib)
- Oceanside's Lowrider Project (CBS8)
- Santa Clarita Launches MicroTransit (SCV News)
- Living in a Walkable, Bikeable Area Makes Kids Happier (CNN)
Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
A larger than usual headlines stack as we careen towards the 4th of July.
Inner Richmond Parents Fed Up with SFMTA Watering Down Safety
Mother of a child hit by a driver furious with city excuses for not taking daylighting and other safety measures seriously.
Governor Signs Major Changes to CEQA to Cheers from YIMBYs, Jeers from Environmental Groups
Newsom fast tracked changes to CEQA to fast track development and housing. But what do the changes to the law actually do?
Santa Monica and West Hollywood Bus Lane/Stop Enforcement Programs Start Today
Don't block the bus! Parking in a bus lane or at a bus stop will result in a $293 ticket.
Tuesday’s Headlines
Gov Signs CEQA Bill to Increase Housing, Higher Fees on Parking and Tolls, Opposition to Road Widenings, ICE
Does Constant Driving Really Make Our Country Richer?
A new study reveals that constant driving is making America less productive and prosperous — and getting people on other modes could help right the ship.
Panel: Doing High-Speed Rail Right
At the APTA conference in San Francisco, representatives from France, Germany, and Japan revealed the secrets behind their high-speed rail success stories.