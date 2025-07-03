Everyone stay safe over the weekend, and we'll see you on the other side.
Streetsblog California
Streetsblog California Will Resume Publishing on July 7
Wednesday’s Headlines
A larger than usual headlines stack as we careen towards the 4th of July.
Inner Richmond Parents Fed Up with SFMTA Watering Down Safety
Mother of a child hit by a driver furious with city excuses for not taking daylighting and other safety measures seriously.
Governor Signs Major Changes to CEQA to Cheers from YIMBYs, Jeers from Environmental Groups
Newsom fast tracked changes to CEQA to fast track development and housing. But what do the changes to the law actually do?
Santa Monica and West Hollywood Bus Lane/Stop Enforcement Programs Start Today
Don't block the bus! Parking in a bus lane or at a bus stop will result in a $293 ticket.
Tuesday’s Headlines
Gov Signs CEQA Bill to Increase Housing, Higher Fees on Parking and Tolls, Opposition to Road Widenings, ICE
Does Constant Driving Really Make Our Country Richer?
A new study reveals that constant driving is making America less productive and prosperous — and getting people on other modes could help right the ship.