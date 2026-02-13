The Week in Short Video

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan of the platform., here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: Instagram, Facebook Reels, YouTube Shorts, TikTok.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook.

And if you can't get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Monday -

Joe explains how AI (bus cameras enforcing bus lanes) is making people's transit commutes better.

Wednesday

Conspiracy Alert! California is no where close to passing.a VMT tax. I mean, we probably should, but it's not happening anytime soon.

Thursday

In another "how to" video, Streetsblog Los Angeles gives advice on one worthwhile way to carry your bike up the stairs.

Also, Thursday

Speaking of conspiracies, the California Post is obsessed with California High-Speed Rail. But the saturation of coverage is actually bad for its readers. SBCA explain how.