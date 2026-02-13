Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Video

The Week in Short Video

AI on buses, CAHSR and VMT Tax conspiracies, and one way to carry a bike up stairs.

10:00 AM PST on February 13, 2026

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan of the platform., here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: InstagramFacebook ReelsYouTube ShortsTikTok.

Streetsblog L.A.:  TikTok, YouTubeBlueskyInstagramFacebook.

And if you can't get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Monday -

Joe explains how AI (bus cameras enforcing bus lanes) is making people's transit commutes better.

@streetsblogla8

How to use #AI to improve your bus ride! And why you should never ever never ever park in a bus lane lane! Don’t risk a $400 ticket! #Metro #buslane #buslanecamera

♬ original sound - streetsblogla

Wednesday

Conspiracy Alert! California is no where close to passing.a VMT tax. I mean, we probably should, but it's not happening anytime soon.

Thursday

In another "how to" video, Streetsblog Los Angeles gives advice on one worthwhile way to carry your bike up the stairs.

@streetsblogla8

Practical #biketips - how to carry your bike up the stairs. Reach over your frame, grab low down, and carry with straight arm. #bikeLA #stairmaster

♬ original sound - streetsblogla

Also, Thursday

Speaking of conspiracies, the California Post is obsessed with California High-Speed Rail. But the saturation of coverage is actually bad for its readers. SBCA explain how.

@streetsblogcal

The California Post is OBSESSED with California High Speed Rail, and its readers are worse off for it.#californiapost #californiahighspeedrail #propaganda

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California
Joe Anthony
@https://bsky.app/profile/ohaijoe.bsky.social

Joe Anthony is a social media strategist, producer, and community organizer with over 15 years of experience across television, film, politics, non-profits, and major brands. A long-time advocate for cycling in Los Angeles and beyond, Joe introduced the #BikeLA hashtag in the early days of Twitter and helped shape how cyclists connect online by organizing uniform cycling hashtags in cities around the world.

Read More:

