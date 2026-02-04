- California HSR Ready to Lay Track (FresnoBee)
- People Are Freaking Out About Mileage Tax, It's Not Close to Happening (SacBee)
- More on Bay Transit Funding Loan (LocalNewsMatters, IRJ)
- LA Metro Gets Nearly $100 Million for Olympics Transit Operations (OC Reg)
- How To Be A Safe Driver/Pedestrian (CV Weekly)
- Carlsbad Building Another Mile of Rail Trail (Merc-News)
- Letters: Fund Transit with Congestion Pricing (SFChron)
- Santa Monica -> Palisades Bus Service Restored (SaMo Next)
- South Pas To Honor 710 Freeway Fighter Joanne Nuckols (Pasadena Now)
Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
CAHSRA holds a press conference to announce they are really close to being ready to lay tracks, more money for transit operations, and more...
