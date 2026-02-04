Skip to Content
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

CAHSRA holds a press conference to announce they are really close to being ready to lay tracks, more money for transit operations, and more...

9:53 AM PST on February 4, 2026

  • California HSR Ready to Lay Track (FresnoBee)
  • People Are Freaking Out About Mileage Tax, It's Not Close to Happening (SacBee)
  • More on Bay Transit Funding Loan (LocalNewsMattersIRJ)
  • LA Metro Gets Nearly $100 Million for Olympics Transit Operations (OC Reg)
  • How To Be A Safe Driver/Pedestrian (CV Weekly)
  • Carlsbad Building Another Mile of Rail Trail (Merc-News)
  • Letters: Fund Transit with Congestion Pricing (SFChron)
  • Santa Monica -> Palisades Bus Service Restored (SaMo Next)
  • South Pas To Honor 710 Freeway Fighter Joanne Nuckols (Pasadena Now)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

StreetSmart

StreetSmart Episode 13: Marty Beard, CEO of Hayden AI

On StreetSmart, Hayden.AI CEO Marty Beard discusses bus lane enforcement, data privacy, and what cities are learning from AI cameras.

February 4, 2026
Streetsblog USAStreetsblog California

Op-Ed: Is N.J.-Style Bikelash Coming For Us?

"If a doctor treated every patient with chest pain by amputating a limb, we would call it medical malpractice. When legislators do the policy equivalent, it deserves the same label."

February 3, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesBicycling

Bike Project Round-Up: Culver City Better Overland, WeHo Green, and More

WeHo green bike lane color doesn't quite "pop," and protected bikeways coming soon to Santa Monica, Glendale, and Culver City, and more.

February 3, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoOakland

Driver Kills Bicyclist in Oakland

Another person is killed on a notorious, overly wide, unsafe intersection. Advocates demand action.

February 3, 2026
Streetsblog California

Grassroots Coalition Moves to Place Measure C Successor on 2026 Ballot in Fresno County

When the pols fail, it's up to the citizens.

February 3, 2026
Headlines

Tuesday’s Headlines

Definitely appreciate efforts to legislate safer driving....but nothing makes safer streets quite like making safer streets.

February 3, 2026
