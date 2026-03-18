- San Diego Could Lower Speed Limits on 600 Miles of Streets Thanks to V0 (NBC San Diego)
- Davis Accepts State Grants for Bike/Ped Improvements (SacBee)
- Mixed Polling on Bay Transit Measures (SFStandard)
- Culver City Making Brighter Green Bike Lanes (Insta)
- Sunnyvale TOD Next to Caltrain (BizTimes)
- ICE Kidnaps Parents In Front Of Children (L.A. Taco)
- States and Cities Lost $750 Million of Biden Promised Bike-Ped Grants (Stateline)
- L.A. City Speed Camera Plan To Make Westside Safer (Yo Venice)
- Elevated Highway to Tijuana Completed (Union-Trib)
- Climate Crisis: Record Head (LAist, LAT, Pasadena Now, KCAL, Spectrum1)
- Vartabedian! (LA Reported)
Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
Is that Ralph Vartabedian's music?
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Tuesday’s Headlines
Expect more nonsense on the news as legacy media is underfunded except for the ones that are billionaires mouthpieces.
Why Transit Advocates Aren’t 100% Behind This Senator’s Bold Bill To Slash Highway Funding
A new Republican bill could bring rampant highway overspending to a halt and slash emissions by one-fifth. But don't get too excited because it would hurt transit, too.