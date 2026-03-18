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Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Is that Ralph Vartabedian's music?

11:14 AM PDT on March 18, 2026

  • San Diego Could Lower Speed Limits on 600 Miles of Streets Thanks to V0 (NBC San Diego)
  • Davis Accepts State Grants for Bike/Ped Improvements (SacBee)
  • Mixed Polling on Bay Transit Measures (SFStandard)
  • Culver City Making Brighter Green Bike Lanes (Insta)
  • Sunnyvale TOD Next to Caltrain (BizTimes)
  • ICE Kidnaps Parents In Front Of Children (L.A. Taco)
  • States and Cities Lost $750 Million of Biden Promised Bike-Ped Grants (Stateline)
  • L.A. City Speed Camera Plan To Make Westside Safer (Yo Venice)
  • Elevated Highway to Tijuana Completed (Union-Trib)
  • Climate Crisis: Record Head (LAistLATPasadena NowKCALSpectrum1)
  • Vartabedian! (LA Reported)

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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