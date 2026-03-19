- Road Names Changed, Marches Cancelled, Fallout from Cesar Chavez Scandal (SacBee)
- More on Sacramento Road Safety (CBS2)
- More on Potential Geary Subway (SFChron)
- Drop in SD Trolley Ridership Blamed on ICE, Economy Drop (Union-Trib)
- Pasadena Plan for Land Now that Highway Expansion Canceled (Daily News)
- CA Used Faulty DUI Tests for a Decade (LAT)
- Waymo Illegally Transporting Minors (SFChron, KALW)
- Bike Lanes Good for Drivers, Businesses (Momentum)
- Chair of the House Transportation Committee Wants EV Owners to Help Pay for Highways (Reuters)
- Heat Wave
Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
Fallout.
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