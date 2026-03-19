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Thursday’s Headlines

Fallout.

9:16 AM PDT on March 19, 2026

A sign for Cesar Chavez Boulevard in downtown Dallas.

More Headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

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More from Streetsblog California

density

UCLA Study Shows How Ambiguous Definition of “Major Transit Stop” Creates Wiggle Room for Municipalities

This is a story of how well-intentioned efforts by the state to tie new development to transit hinge on how local governments (with their own incentives) interpret broad state law.

March 19, 2026
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Metro Committee Again Sides with Nimbys, Postpones Key North K Line Rail Decision

The committee postponing approval empowers anti-rail nimbys opposed to Metro tunneling far deep beneath homes.

March 18, 2026
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California Must Stop Expanding Highways 

While transit, bike, and safety projects struggle for funding, the state keeps writing blank checks for freeway widening boondoggles. It's time to tell our lawmakers: enough!

March 18, 2026
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Is that Ralph Vartabedian's music?

March 18, 2026
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Opinion: The Federal Railroad Administration’s Proposed Amtrak Restructuring is Worth Considering

The federal push to overhaul Amtrak operations is promising, but it must be done with care.

March 17, 2026
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StreetSmart 15: Homes Before Highways

Research from the Greenlining Institute highlights how freeway expansion is quietly shrinking California’s housing supply, as advocates push for policies that prioritize homes over highways.

March 17, 2026
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