The Week In Short Videos

Since we only have two made-in-California videos this week, there's a bonus video from Streetsblog NYC from earlier this month at the end of the post.
Thursday:
At Streetsblog Los Angeles, Joe Linton explains what is a "slip lane" and why they're so dangerous. Bonus vocabulary lesson: what is a pork chop, urban-planning-wise?
At Streetsblog California, Damien Newton laments that funding for the state's E-Bike Incentive Program was not restored, despite Newsome finding $200 million for EV subsidies.
Bonus:
NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani made headlines when he quickly fixed a long-lingering bikeway pavement issue at the Williamsburg Bridge. But shorty afterwards, a Streetsblog NYC video showed NYPD continuing to ticket cyclists for minor infractions - on that very bridge ramp - while nearby drivers ran red lights with impunity.
