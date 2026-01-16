The Week In Short Videos

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan, here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: Instagram, Facebook Reels, YouTube Shorts, TikTok.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook.

And if you can't get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Since we only have two made-in-California videos this week, there's a bonus video from Streetsblog NYC from earlier this month at the end of the post.

Thursday:

At Streetsblog Los Angeles, Joe Linton explains what is a "slip lane" and why they're so dangerous. Bonus vocabulary lesson: what is a pork chop, urban-planning-wise?

At Streetsblog California, Damien Newton laments that funding for the state's E-Bike Incentive Program was not restored, despite Newsome finding $200 million for EV subsidies.

@streetsblogcal California Budget Leaves E-Bikes Behind—For Now - Governor Newsom’s first draft of the state budget includes $200 million for electric car rebates but does not restore funding for California’s popular e-bike incentive program. The $15 million cut last year remains missing, despite overwhelming demand when the program previously launched. Advocates say e-bikes deliver even greater climate and mobility benefits—and hope funding could still be restored as the budget is revised. e-bikes #clean_Transportation #Newsome #bikes ♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

Bonus:

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani made headlines when he quickly fixed a long-lingering bikeway pavement issue at the Williamsburg Bridge. But shorty afterwards, a Streetsblog NYC video showed NYPD continuing to ticket cyclists for minor infractions - on that very bridge ramp - while nearby drivers ran red lights with impunity.

Streetsblog NYC posts lots of great short video content - follow them on Instagram, TikTok, or any of the usual social media sites.