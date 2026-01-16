Skip to Content
The Week In Short Videos

Slip lanes, e-bike incentives, and a bonus video from NYC.

12:42 PM PST on January 16, 2026

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan, here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: InstagramFacebook ReelsYouTube ShortsTikTok.

Streetsblog L.A.:  TikTok, YouTubeBlueskyInstagramFacebook.

And if you can't get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

Since we only have two made-in-California videos this week, there's a bonus video from Streetsblog NYC from earlier this month at the end of the post.

Thursday:

At Streetsblog Los Angeles, Joe Linton explains what is a "slip lane" and why they're so dangerous. Bonus vocabulary lesson: what is a pork chop, urban-planning-wise?

At Streetsblog California, Damien Newton laments that funding for the state's E-Bike Incentive Program was not restored, despite Newsome finding $200 million for EV subsidies.

@streetsblogcal

California Budget Leaves E-Bikes Behind—For Now - Governor Newsom’s first draft of the state budget includes $200 million for electric car rebates but does not restore funding for California’s popular e-bike incentive program. The $15 million cut last year remains missing, despite overwhelming demand when the program previously launched. Advocates say e-bikes deliver even greater climate and mobility benefits—and hope funding could still be restored as the budget is revised. e-bikes #clean_Transportation #Newsome #bikes

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

Bonus:

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani made headlines when he quickly fixed a long-lingering bikeway pavement issue at the Williamsburg Bridge. But shorty afterwards, a Streetsblog NYC video showed NYPD continuing to ticket cyclists for minor infractions - on that very bridge ramp - while nearby drivers ran red lights with impunity.

@streetsblognyc

The NYPD is continuing its ticketing sting at the "Zohramp" aka the new Williamsburg Bridge bike ramp that Mayor @zohran_k_mamdani fixed on Tuesday. #williamsburgbridge #newyorkcity #urbancycling #bikenyc #manhattan #nycnews #zohramp

♬ original sound - Streetsblog NYC - Streetsblog NYC

Streetsblog NYC posts lots of great short video content - follow them on Instagram, TikTok, or any of the usual social media sites.

