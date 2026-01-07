Skip to Content
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

We live in an oily world, but at least we're trying to build more transit.

10:45 AM PST on January 7, 2026

  • CAHSRA's Big Plans for Central Valley in 2026 (Fresno Bee)
  • Brightline West Continues Construction of LA-Vegas HSR (Fox 5)
  • CA Urges Public Opposition to Trump's Plans to Pollute Ocean (SacBee)
  • Investors Interested in Proposed SoCal Fuel Pipeline (Union-Trib)
  • More Robotaxis Coming (SFStandard)
  • More On Chandler Bikeway Construction Approval (Biking in L.A.)
  • More on BART Funding, Fare Increase (Politico, USAToday)
  • More on San Diego Charging for Car Parking at Balboa Park (Union-Trib)
  • Density Unpopular in America Because People Don't Understand It (The Corner Side Yard)
  • Congestion Pricing Is An Overwhelming Success (NYTStreetsblog NYC)
  • E-scooters Improve Mobility, Not Health (CiTTi Magazine)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog California

Fresno Advocates Have Their Day in Court Tomorrow (1/9) in Effort to Stop Massive Highway Expansion

A controversial Caltrans plan to expand Highway 99 in South Fresno could be halted if opponents succeed in a lawsuit.

January 8, 2026
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Interesting lawsuit out of Fresno tests the limits of induced demand as a legal argument.

January 8, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesCaltrans

Eyes on the Street: Caltrans Santa Monica Blvd. Construction on the Westside

Caltrans contractor work is underway along Santa Monica Boulevard in the Sawtelle neighborhood on the west side of Los Angeles. New bus lanes coming soon.

January 7, 2026
StreetSmart

Streetsblog California/Los Angeles’ Podcasts Are Now Available on Spotify and Apple

Good news for fans of our podcasts!

January 7, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoLocales

Oakland Alameda Water Shuttle Returns

Woodstock had an operation, but is back after a longer-than-expected service suspension.

January 7, 2026
Streetsblog USADonald Trump

The ‘Affordability Crisis’ Conversation Can’t Leave Out the Cost of Cars

We can't talk about Americans' empty wallets without talking about our empty buses and sidewalks.

January 6, 2026
See all posts