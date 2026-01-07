- CAHSRA's Big Plans for Central Valley in 2026 (Fresno Bee)
- Brightline West Continues Construction of LA-Vegas HSR (Fox 5)
- CA Urges Public Opposition to Trump's Plans to Pollute Ocean (SacBee)
- Investors Interested in Proposed SoCal Fuel Pipeline (Union-Trib)
- More Robotaxis Coming (SFStandard)
- More On Chandler Bikeway Construction Approval (Biking in L.A.)
- More on BART Funding, Fare Increase (Politico, USAToday)
- More on San Diego Charging for Car Parking at Balboa Park (Union-Trib)
- Density Unpopular in America Because People Don't Understand It (The Corner Side Yard)
- Congestion Pricing Is An Overwhelming Success (NYT, Streetsblog NYC)
- E-scooters Improve Mobility, Not Health (CiTTi Magazine)
Wednesday’s Headlines
We live in an oily world, but at least we're trying to build more transit.
Fresno Advocates Have Their Day in Court Tomorrow (1/9) in Effort to Stop Massive Highway Expansion
A controversial Caltrans plan to expand Highway 99 in South Fresno could be halted if opponents succeed in a lawsuit.
Thursday’s Headlines
Interesting lawsuit out of Fresno tests the limits of induced demand as a legal argument.
Eyes on the Street: Caltrans Santa Monica Blvd. Construction on the Westside
Caltrans contractor work is underway along Santa Monica Boulevard in the Sawtelle neighborhood on the west side of Los Angeles. New bus lanes coming soon.
Streetsblog California/Los Angeles’ Podcasts Are Now Available on Spotify and Apple
Good news for fans of our podcasts!
Oakland Alameda Water Shuttle Returns
Woodstock had an operation, but is back after a longer-than-expected service suspension.
The ‘Affordability Crisis’ Conversation Can’t Leave Out the Cost of Cars
We can't talk about Americans' empty wallets without talking about our empty buses and sidewalks.