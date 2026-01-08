Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Interesting lawsuit out of Fresno tests the limits of induced demand as a legal argument.

9:10 AM PST on January 8, 2026

  • CA Erupts with Protests After ICE Murders (OC Register, Times of SD, ABC7, SF Chronicle)
  • Lawsuit Says Highway Widening Will Make Congestion Worse (Fresno Bee)
  • Newsom Prepares for Final State of the State (SacBee, LAT)
  • SF Sees Drop in Pedestrian Fatalities (SFChron)
  • SF Mayor's Handling of Waymo Meltdown During Blackouts (SFChron)
  • Woman Keeps Killing People with Her Car, Prosecutors Want Her Off the Street (LB Post)
  • Trump Pulls US from International Groups/Treaties, Many of Which Have to Do with Climate (LAT)
  • State DOTs Building Networks of EV Chargers (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
  • Here Are 19 Transit Projects That Opened Last Year and 19 More That Will Open This Year in USA (The Transport Politic)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Fresno Advocates Have Their Day in Court Tomorrow (1/9) in Effort to Stop Massive Highway Expansion

A controversial Caltrans plan to expand Highway 99 in South Fresno could be halted if opponents succeed in a lawsuit.

January 8, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesCaltrans

Eyes on the Street: Caltrans Santa Monica Blvd. Construction on the Westside

Caltrans contractor work is underway along Santa Monica Boulevard in the Sawtelle neighborhood on the west side of Los Angeles. New bus lanes coming soon.

January 7, 2026
StreetSmart

Streetsblog California/Los Angeles’ Podcasts Are Now Available on Spotify and Apple

Good news for fans of our podcasts!

January 7, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoLocales

Oakland Alameda Water Shuttle Returns

Woodstock had an operation, but is back after a longer-than-expected service suspension.

January 7, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines

We live in an oily world, but at least we're trying to build more transit.

January 7, 2026
Streetsblog USADonald Trump

The ‘Affordability Crisis’ Conversation Can’t Leave Out the Cost of Cars

We can't talk about Americans' empty wallets without talking about our empty buses and sidewalks.

January 6, 2026
