Thursday’s Headlines

- CA Erupts with Protests After ICE Murders (OC Register, Times of SD, ABC7, SF Chronicle)
- Lawsuit Says Highway Widening Will Make Congestion Worse (Fresno Bee)
- Newsom Prepares for Final State of the State (SacBee, LAT)
- SF Sees Drop in Pedestrian Fatalities (SFChron)
- SF Mayor's Handling of Waymo Meltdown During Blackouts (SFChron)
- Woman Keeps Killing People with Her Car, Prosecutors Want Her Off the Street (LB Post)
- Trump Pulls US from International Groups/Treaties, Many of Which Have to Do with Climate (LAT)
- State DOTs Building Networks of EV Chargers (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
- Here Are 19 Transit Projects That Opened Last Year and 19 More That Will Open This Year in USA (The Transport Politic)
Interesting lawsuit out of Fresno tests the limits of induced demand as a legal argument.
Fresno Advocates Have Their Day in Court Tomorrow (1/9) in Effort to Stop Massive Highway Expansion
A controversial Caltrans plan to expand Highway 99 in South Fresno could be halted if opponents succeed in a lawsuit.
Eyes on the Street: Caltrans Santa Monica Blvd. Construction on the Westside
Caltrans contractor work is underway along Santa Monica Boulevard in the Sawtelle neighborhood on the west side of Los Angeles. New bus lanes coming soon.
Streetsblog California/Los Angeles’ Podcasts Are Now Available on Spotify and Apple
Good news for fans of our podcasts!
Oakland Alameda Water Shuttle Returns
Woodstock had an operation, but is back after a longer-than-expected service suspension.
We live in an oily world, but at least we're trying to build more transit.
The ‘Affordability Crisis’ Conversation Can’t Leave Out the Cost of Cars
We can't talk about Americans' empty wallets without talking about our empty buses and sidewalks.