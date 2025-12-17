- Failure of E-Bike Program Front-Page News (SacBee)
- Bids Sought for Fresno HSR Station (RT&S)
- More on Muni Deficit (SFChron)
- Caltrans Plans 110 Freeway Project, Including New Bridge (Eastsider)
- Safer Crossing Planned in Richmond (RichmondStandard)
- Sacramento's Del Rio Trail Completed (SacBee)
- Folsom Will Build Highway Underpass to Connect 30, 50 Mile Bike Paths (CBS News)
- San Diego Lawmakers Don't Like Long Freeway Closures (Union-Trib)
- The Brookings Institute Has a Five-part Series on why CA Struggles to Limit Driving and Encourage Infill Development
- Which Came First, Americans' Dependence on Cars or a Car-dependent America? (Human Transit)
- Lakers Star Buys E-Bikes as Christmas Presents for Teammates (Heavy)
Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
Man, that e-bike program cancellation story is the story that just keeps giving (to the headlines stack that is...)
