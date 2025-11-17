Skip to Content
Bike Summit

CalBike Extends Deadline to Submit Ideas/Proposals for Panel Discussions at April Summit

One more week to get your ideas in to make the 2026 Bike Summit a memorable one.

4:14 PM PST on November 17, 2025

Streetsblog LA’s Sahra Sulaiman led a panel discussion at the 2019 bike summit entitled “Bicycling is Booming in South Los Angeles.” The panel featured members of the Real Rydaz, Eastside Riders and Los Ryderz Bicycle Clubs, as well as Santa Monica Spoke/CalBike Board Member Cynthia Rose. Photo: Evan Dudley

The California Bicycle Summit will be held on Thursday and Friday, April 23–24, 2026, in Sacramento at the Tsakopoulos Library Galleria. If you’d like to participate by planning one of the sessions, the deadline to submit your idea has been extended until a week from tomorrow, Tuesday, November 25. You can start your submission or read the full guidelines here.

Honestly, my favorite part of the summit is these sessions. With smaller audiences than the keynotes, they allow for more back-and-forth between attendees and presenters while still maintaining enough structure to guide the conversation. I’ve been lucky enough to be on stage twice at these conferences, both during my first run as a Streetsblog editor with SBLA over a decade ago.

And you don’t need a fully fleshed-out proposal to be accepted to present at CalBike. While the guidelines state that “The most competitive proposals will be fully formed sessions, with a detailed description and confirmed list of speakers,” they also make clear that proposals for an individual speaker will still be considered—though if accepted, they would likely be combined with or folded into another proposal.

Announcements will be made on a rolling basis beginning December 16, 2025, through January 2026. The final program will be announced in February 2026.

With two days of keynotes and plenary sessions, breakout panel discussions and workshops, and mobile sessions including bike tours, the summit is one of the best opportunities to learn first-hand about leading advocacy practices from around the state. For more information on the summit, or to register click here.

