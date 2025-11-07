CalBike Demands Statewide Permanent Fund for E-Bikes

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) quietly cancelled the statewide e-bike incentive program; a week after the announcement made news, the official website for the program and the CARB webpage still read as though the program is active. Now the California Bicycle Coalition (CalBike) is demanding that the state direct remaining funding toward CA e-bike expansion programs.

When it canceled the e-bike program, CARB also announced that the remaining allocation would go towards funding the state’s Clean Cars 4 All program. CalBike responded with an action alert urging the state to reverse course and fund e-bike programs.

“Over one hundred thousand Californians lined up for a modest voucher that would help them drive less, save money, and move freely. Ending that opportunity now ignores that clear demand and walks back hard-won progress,” reads the action alert.

The e-bike incentive program had two “windows” where hopeful qualified applicants could apply for up to $2,000 towards the purchase of a new e-bike. Lost in the coverage of the program's repeated technological gaffs was that it was the overwhelming demand that caused the system to crash.

Given the program’s popularity, it’s surprising the state would decide to end it rather than make it actually work better.

“The program was successful in showing that if you give people the opportunity to get an e-bike in an affordable manner, that they will take that opportunity and they will use e-bikes,” wrote CalBike executive director Kendra Ramsey in a statement to Streetsblog.

To take action and urge the government to create a permanent fund for e-bikes, click here.