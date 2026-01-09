- State of the State: Newsom Defends Climate, HSR (SacBee, CNN, SF Chron, LAT)
- State of the State: R's Respond (SacBee)
- More on Push to Close 'Sunset Dunes' (SFChron, SFExaminer)
- VTA Projects High Ridership for Superbowl (EastBayTimes)
- Alameda County E-Bike Voucher Program Working (Oaklandside)
- Locals Angry at Joyriding Scofflaws on "the Snake" (LAT)
- Handful of Speed Cameras Will Eventually Come to SoCal (OC Register)
- Finger Pointing Over Balboa Parking Fee Rollout (Union-Trib)
- ICE Protest Marches Continue (Fresno Bee, LAT, NBC Bay)
- Legal Proceedings Stalling State Law Banning Masks on Law Enforcement (LB Post)
- Bike Share Coming to Port of L.A. (Urbanize)
- CA Is Drought Free (LAT)
- Price of New Car Is Roughly $50,000. <20% Have Payments Over $1,000 a Month (Jalopnik)
Today's Headlines
Friday’s Headlines
State of the state, ICE, and over a dozen headlines from up and down the state.
The Week in Short Video
Rain gardens, bikes on trains, Uber on the ballot, Changes at CA High-Speed Rail, and reactions to ICE.
SGV Connect 145: Phoenix Tso of L.A. Public Press and the Altadena Fires
Struggles are plenty: insurance claims, fire remediation, lost income, lost neighbors and customers, and real estate development.
Excerpts on Transportation and Livability from Governor Newsom’s State of the State
Here are the highlights
Confirmed: Non-Driving Infrastructure Creates ‘Induced Demand,’ Too
Widening a highway to cure congestion is like losing weight by buying bigger pants — but thanks to the same principle of "induced demand," adding bike paths and train lines to cure climate actually works.
Supervisor Wong Writes Legislation to Kill Sunset Dunes
District 4's new supervisor finally met with Sunset Dunes advocates the night before formally presenting legislation to put a new referendum on the ballot to destroy the park.
Fresno Advocates Have Their Day in Court Today (1/9) in Effort to Stop Massive Highway Expansion
A controversial Caltrans plan to expand Highway 99 in South Fresno could be halted if opponents succeed in a lawsuit.