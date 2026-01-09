Skip to Content
Friday’s Headlines

State of the state, ICE, and over a dozen headlines from up and down the state.

8:17 AM PST on January 9, 2026

  • State of the State: Newsom Defends Climate, HSR (SacBee, CNN, SF Chron, LAT)
  • State of the State: R's Respond (SacBee)
  • More on Push to Close 'Sunset Dunes' (SFChronSFExaminer)
  • VTA Projects High Ridership for Superbowl (EastBayTimes)
  • Alameda County E-Bike Voucher Program Working (Oaklandside)
  • Locals Angry at Joyriding Scofflaws on "the Snake" (LAT)
  • Handful of Speed Cameras Will Eventually Come to SoCal (OC Register)
  • Finger Pointing Over Balboa Parking Fee Rollout (Union-Trib)
  • ICE Protest Marches Continue (Fresno Bee, LAT, NBC Bay)
  • Legal Proceedings Stalling State Law Banning Masks on Law Enforcement (LB Post)
  • Bike Share Coming to Port of L.A. (Urbanize)
  • CA Is Drought Free (LAT)
  • Price of New Car Is Roughly $50,000. <20% Have Payments Over $1,000 a Month (Jalopnik)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Streetsblog California

The Week in Short Video

Rain gardens, bikes on trains, Uber on the ballot, Changes at CA High-Speed Rail, and reactions to ICE.

January 9, 2026
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

SGV Connect 145: Phoenix Tso of L.A. Public Press and the Altadena Fires

Struggles are plenty: insurance claims, fire remediation, lost income, lost neighbors and customers, and real estate development.

January 9, 2026
Governor Newsom

Excerpts on Transportation and Livability from Governor Newsom’s State of the State

Here are the highlights

January 9, 2026
Streetsblog USASpecial Features

Confirmed: Non-Driving Infrastructure Creates ‘Induced Demand,’ Too

Widening a highway to cure congestion is like losing weight by buying bigger pants — but thanks to the same principle of "induced demand," adding bike paths and train lines to cure climate actually works.

January 8, 2026
Streetsblog San FranciscoSan Francisco Neighborhoods

Supervisor Wong Writes Legislation to Kill Sunset Dunes

District 4's new supervisor finally met with Sunset Dunes advocates the night before formally presenting legislation to put a new referendum on the ballot to destroy the park.

January 8, 2026
Streetsblog California

Fresno Advocates Have Their Day in Court Today (1/9) in Effort to Stop Massive Highway Expansion

A controversial Caltrans plan to expand Highway 99 in South Fresno could be halted if opponents succeed in a lawsuit.

January 8, 2026
