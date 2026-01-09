Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California

The Week in Short Video

Rain gardens, bikes on trains, Uber on the ballot, Changes at CA High-Speed Rail, and reactions to ICE.

2:11 PM PST on January 9, 2026

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan, here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: InstagramFacebook ReelsYouTube ShortsTikTok.

Streetsblog L.A.:  TikTok, YouTubeBlueskyInstagramFacebook.

And if you can't get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

With the holiday behind us, the short videos returned this week. Joe was so excited, he got started over the weekend.

Last Weekend:

As the rains fell down, Streetsblog Los Angeles explained what rain gardens do, and took us on a tour of some of them in Los Angeles.

@streetsblogla8

Rain gardens are making L.A. streets greener - cleansing water, even helping prevent flooding! #raingarden #rainwaterharvesting

♬ original sound - streetsblogla

Monday: There were a couple of big high-speed rail stories over the break and you can find out what you need to know in less than a minute.

@streetsblogcal

High Speed Rail Ended the Year by walking away from Trump and walking towards private investors. #HighSpeedRail #California #Trump Full Story : https://cal.streetsblog.org/2026/01/05/ca-closes-door-on-getting-feds-to-live-up-to-high-speed-rail-promises-opens-arms-to-private-investors

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

Tuesday: Want to ride the L.A. Metro with your bike? Streetsblog L.A. offers one key tip: use the train door with the yellow sticker with the bike symbol.

@streetsblogla8

Basic tip for putting your bike on Metro trains: look for the yellow sticker with the bike symbol #bikela #bikesonmetro

♬ original sound - streetsblogla

Tuesday: Our coverage of the 2026 election kicks off with a first-look at the ballot proposition being proposed by Uber to cap the amount of money that personal injury attorneys can charge in crash cases.

@streetsblogcal

Uber Ballot Measure: Uber is trying to get a measure on the fall ballot in California that would limit attorney fees and some medical claims in car crashes. #uber #safety #California #election2026

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

Thursday: Following the ICE killings in Minnesota this week and Los Angeles on New Year's Eve, protests broke out throughout the state.

@streetsblogcal

Ice protests are happening throughout California following the killings of Nicole Good and Keith Porter. ICE California Protests

♬ original sound - Streetsblog California - Streetsblog California

