The Week in Short Video

The embeds below are from TikTok, but if you’re not a fan, here’s all the links to find Streetsblog videos:

Streetsblog California: Instagram, Facebook Reels, YouTube Shorts, TikTok.

Streetsblog L.A.: TikTok, YouTube, Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook.

And if you can't get enough Streetsblog videos, Streetsblog NYC has a TikTok Channel and Streetfilms is archived on YouTube.

With the holiday behind us, the short videos returned this week. Joe was so excited, he got started over the weekend.

Last Weekend:

As the rains fell down, Streetsblog Los Angeles explained what rain gardens do, and took us on a tour of some of them in Los Angeles.

Monday: There were a couple of big high-speed rail stories over the break and you can find out what you need to know in less than a minute.

Tuesday: Want to ride the L.A. Metro with your bike? Streetsblog L.A. offers one key tip: use the train door with the yellow sticker with the bike symbol.

Tuesday: Our coverage of the 2026 election kicks off with a first-look at the ballot proposition being proposed by Uber to cap the amount of money that personal injury attorneys can charge in crash cases.

Thursday: Following the ICE killings in Minnesota this week and Los Angeles on New Year's Eve, protests broke out throughout the state.