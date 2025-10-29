- California Invests Nearly $5 Billion in Transportation Projects (RailwaySupply)
- Reason Foundation Calls LA Metro Nation's Worst Transit System (Daily News)
- More on North Berkeley BART Station Improvements (EastBayTimes)
- SAC Transit Shifts $1 Million for Security (SacBee)
- Clovis Puts $1.9 Million Into School Bus Surveillance (Fresno Bee)
- Uber to Start AVs in San Francisco (SFGate, theVerge)
- Undoing the Damage Done by I-980 (Oaklandside)
- E-Bikes Could Be Revolutionary, but Regs Are Patchwork City by City (Carbon Upfront)
- Culver City Wants New Bike Lanes on Sepulveda Before Olympics (Crossroads)
- Anaheim Council Throws Out Potential Tourism Tax Ballot Measure (OC Register)
- 100 Freeway Protestors Could Have Case Tossed (LAT)
- Prop. 50 Looking Good (SacBee)
- Transit Advocates must do a Better Job of Telling Stories (Planetizen)
- This Isn't Really a Streetsblog Headline, But Please Don't Jump off Yosemite (Fresno Bee)
Headlines
Wednesday’s Headlines
The op/ed on LA Metro is CRAZY.
