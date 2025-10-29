Skip to Content
Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

The op/ed on LA Metro is CRAZY.

10:00 AM PDT on October 29, 2025

Metro station poster not quite announcing fare capping. Photo by Joe Linton/Streetsblog

  • California Invests Nearly $5 Billion in Transportation Projects (RailwaySupply)
  • Reason Foundation Calls LA Metro Nation's Worst Transit System (Daily News)
  • More on North Berkeley BART Station Improvements (EastBayTimes)
  • SAC Transit Shifts $1 Million for Security (SacBee)
  • Clovis Puts $1.9 Million Into School Bus Surveillance (Fresno Bee)
  • Uber to Start AVs in San Francisco (SFGatetheVerge)
  • Undoing the Damage Done by I-980 (Oaklandside)
  • E-Bikes Could Be Revolutionary, but Regs Are Patchwork City by City (Carbon Upfront)
  • Culver City Wants New Bike Lanes on Sepulveda Before Olympics (Crossroads)
  • Anaheim Council Throws Out Potential Tourism Tax Ballot Measure (OC Register)
  • 100 Freeway Protestors Could Have Case Tossed (LAT)
  • Prop. 50 Looking Good (SacBee)
  • Transit Advocates must do a Better Job of Telling Stories (Planetizen)
  • This Isn't Really a Streetsblog Headline, But Please Don't Jump off Yosemite (Fresno Bee)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSA, SBLA, and SBSF

