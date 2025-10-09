- Newsom Signs Bill Expediting Highway Expansion in Solano (Marin IJ, Daily Republic)
- Everything That Went Wrong in SD Toll Roads (Union-Trib)
- Yesterday Was Walk/Bike to School Day (Fox11/LA, MarinIJ, OC Register)
- Tech-Backed Poll Shows San Francisco Likes Waymo (SFStandard)
- Oceanside Transit Center Overhaul Hits Snag (Union-Trib)
- Bike Shops Struggling Because of Tariffs (CBS10/SD)
- SLO Adding Bike Lanes/Crosswalk to Beach Path (SLO News)
- Almost Everyone Breathing Too Much Pollution from Cars (Cosmos)
- People in E-Bike Rebate Program Drove Less, Exercised More (CleanTechnica)
Today's Headlines
Thursday’s Headlines
Newsom signs highway expansion bill. Transit bills still in limbo.
