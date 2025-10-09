Skip to Content
Streetsblog California home
Streetsblog California home
Log In
Thanks to our advertising sponsor -
Keep bus lanes for buses. Today's stories are presented by HaydenAI
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines

Newsom signs highway expansion bill. Transit bills still in limbo.

9:03 AM PDT on October 9, 2025

This is the actual logo for the project, with waves looming over the expanded roadway.

  • Newsom Signs Bill Expediting Highway Expansion in Solano (Marin IJ, Daily Republic)
  • Everything That Went Wrong in SD Toll Roads (Union-Trib)
  • Yesterday Was Walk/Bike to School Day (Fox11/LA, MarinIJ, OC Register)
  • Tech-Backed Poll Shows San Francisco Likes Waymo (SFStandard)
  • Oceanside Transit Center Overhaul Hits Snag (Union-Trib)
  • Bike Shops Struggling Because of Tariffs (CBS10/SD)
  • SLO Adding Bike Lanes/Crosswalk to Beach Path (SLO News)
  • Almost Everyone Breathing Too Much Pollution from Cars (Cosmos)
  • People in E-Bike Rebate Program Drove Less, Exercised More (CleanTechnica)

Get the rest of the headlines at SBUSASBLA, and SBSF

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog California

Streetsblog San FranciscoLocales

Eyes on the Street: Update on Alameda’s Central Ave Project

A tour and progress report.

October 9, 2025
Streetsblog USAHighway Boondoggles

America Has a Golden Opportunity to End the ‘Highway Boondoggle’ Crisis

America's wasteful highway spending has gotten out of control — and if President Trump really wants to promote efficient government, he'll urge Congress to stop it.

October 9, 2025
Housing

Newsom Signs Legislation to Streamline Student and Staff Housing at California Community Colleges

While the wait continues on the governor's action on most of the legislation Streetsblog covered this year, here's some news on the housing front.

October 8, 2025
Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines

Still waiting on the governor's signature....

October 8, 2025
Streetsblog San FranciscoGovernment Organizations

Streamlining Task Force Wants to Kill S.F.’s Bike Advisory Committee

It also recommends increasing the mayor's influence over the SFMTA Board by allowing him to fire directors.

October 7, 2025
Streetsblog Los AngelesPodcast

SGV Connect 142: Baldwin Park Responds to ICE and All That She

Baldwin Park’s immigrant relief efforts and a San Gabriel Valley filmmaker’s global portrait of women highlight this week’s SGV Connect podcast.

October 7, 2025
See all posts